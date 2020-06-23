The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins reveals he was angry and confused after his breakup with Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor season 20 star Ben Higgins opened up about his split from Lauren Bushnell on last night’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Ben’s season was recapped last night in a three-hour special episode.

The Bachelor fans got to relive his heartbreaking split from JoJo Fletcher and his proposal to Lauren Bushnell.

As viewers may recall, Ben and Lauren went on to have their own spin-off show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?, but they called it quits soon after.

Both Ben and Lauren have moved on since their split, but Ben reflected on his breakup with Lauren last night as he chatted with Chris Harrison.

Ben Higgins speaks out about his split from Lauren

Ben explained that he was heartbroken. He said that he felt angry and confused after the split from Lauren because they had both committed to staying in the relationship long-term.

However, Lauren struggled to move on from The Bachelor, especially since she knew that Ben had told runner-up in JoJo Fletcher and that he loved her as well.

Lauren wanted to be the only woman in Ben’s life, and even though JoJo went on to become the next Bachelorette, Lauren couldn’t get over her jealousy.

Ben Higgins introduces new fiance to the world

During the interview, Ben also had the chance to introduce his fiancée, Jessica, to the world. Ben gave her a glass rose and asked her if she would accept his “final rose.”

Ben revealed that the coronavirus pandemic had spoiled his plans of proposing in New York. Instead, he decided to propose to Jessica in her parents’ backyard. The two plan to get married next year when everything settles down a bit.

Ben and Jessica have revealed that they are waiting until marriage to have sex and that they sleep in separate bedrooms.

Ben recently spoke out about Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller, saying he was surprised to see them together. He also said that he was saddened that he didn’t know about it, as he sees himself as a good friend of Chris.

While Victoria and Chris haven’t made their relationship public just yet, a photo did surface of them online in Virginia Beach having lunch together at the Leaping Lizard Cafe.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.