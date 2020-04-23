Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke are waiting to have sex until marriage and are sleeping in separate beds

Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins is an engaged man, but that doesn’t mean he gets to enjoy his woman’s company at night.

Higgins, who was previously engaged to Lauren Bushnell from The Bachelor, is now speaking out about his sleeping arrangements.

Ben has been somewhat quiet about his relationship, possibly because he doesn’t have to share things because they didn’t meet on The Bachelor.

Instead, he’s taking a more private route — until now.

In fact, Ben revealed he and Jessica Clarke are not having any sex before marriage.

Ben Higgins confirms he hasn’t had sex in a while

The new revelation came in the form of an interview, where Ben confirmed that he had been celibate with Jessica.

He shared this on Nick Viall’s podcast Viall Files, where he also revealed that they not only sleep in different rooms but on different floors. Ben is in quarantine at Jessica’s parents’ house.

“Right now she has a bedroom upstairs at her parents’ house, I’m in the downstairs,” adding that “It’s like a respect level…and also just like how — what the logistics of it is.”

When Nick asked whether he had been having sex in the past couple of weeks, Ben said, “definitely not this week, and not in the last like, year and a half.”

That’s when Ben confirmed that they are waiting until marriage.

Ben confirmed that their wedding might end up postponed because of the coronavirus, meaning he has to wait even longer to have sex.

“I have a feeling it’s gonna be a longer engagement, and here’s why,” Ben explained. “We don’t know what this virus is going to affect. It could be here another two months, two and a half months, at that point, weddings are going to be pushed back, venues are going to be booked, and I don’t want to add stress to a really fun and joyful time knowing that this is the real deal.”

It was back in January 2019 that we guessed that Ben was dating a new woman.

Ben Higgins has stayed out of the Bachelor spotlight for a while

Ben was the Bachelor in 2016. At the time, he got engaged to Lauren Bushnell but struggled in his relationship because he also told JoJo Fletcher during filming that he loved her. That was hard for Lauren to accept.

Despite giving it a shot, the two broke up in 2017.

Other than his relationship issues, Ben has remained part of Bachelor Nation, appearing on Bachelor: Winter Games.

He’s also been vocal about other Bachelor seasons, forcing himself to issue an apology to Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph.

Sorry @colton and @CassieRandolph should have assumed true love prevails! Jerks like me need to stop predicting things because I am usually wrong! Hope you are having fun kissing and laughing and love stuff https://t.co/lwMgnux1U8 — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) April 3, 2019

At the time of Colton’s season, Ben wasn’t convinced that Colton and Cassie could last after the show. Today, they are still together.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.