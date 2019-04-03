Ben Higgins issues apology to Bachelor couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Ben Higgins issued an apology after realizing he was completely wrong when predicting the outcome of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Ben had previously guessed that Cassie wasn’t the right person for Colton, as she didn’t seem into him before she dumped him.

Ben Higgins took to Twitter to admit he was wrong. He writes that he should assume that true love always prevails and he needs to stop predicting things because he’s usually wrong.

Sorry @colton and @CassieRandolph should have assumed true love prevails! Jerks like me need to stop predicting things because I am usually wrong! Hope you are having fun kissing and laughing and love stuff https://t.co/lwMgnux1U8 — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) April 3, 2019

Ben previously revealed that he didn’t feel right about the breakup between Colton and Cassie. He also revealed that he didn’t think Cassie handled the situation right and should have been honest about not being into Colton.

Now, Ben is revealing that he’s more than happy for the couple as they start life outside of The Bachelor franchise.

Higgins himself also found love on the show. He proposed to Lauren Bushnell on his season of The Bachelor, which aired on March 14, 2016. However, Lauren struggled to understand why Ben told JoJo Fletcher that he also loved her.

He chose Lauren over JoJo, but she never felt she was his primary choice.

In May 2017, the couple announced their split. Lauren revealed that she struggled to separate what happened on The Bachelor with her feelings. She also talked about this on their spin-off show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

Since the public split, Ben Higgins has moved on with a new girlfriend named Jessica Clarke. Perhaps he will have better luck with a relationship when it isn’t on television. Staying out of the spotlight appears to work for Colton and Cassie.

The Bachelorette returns on Monday, May 13 at 8/7c on ABC.