MAFS Atlanta: Erik sets ground rules regarding Virginia’s male friendships

Erik and Virginia is the couple from this season of Married at First Sight that fans did not expect to hit it off so quickly.

She was younger and still seemed in her party stage but Erik is proving to be the stable partner the experts predicted she needed.

Erik lays ground rules regarding male friends

Although it has been smooth sailing so far, they’ve only known each other for a few days. Still strangers, they’re slowly learning more about their spouse.

After mentioning her previous guy roommate, Virginia realized her new husband has a jealous side.

“I’m really not unless I have to be,” he told her. “I think there’s jealousy that is a healthy jealously, it’s not that weird crazy one.”

“I just don’t want you to get mad if I go out with my girls and there happens to be like guys there,” she explained. “I just have a lot of guy friends.”

“I don’t necessarily agree with certain aspects of that. I just have certain rules with guys,” he began. According to Erik, there are only a few instances where a guy and a girl can really be friends.

“Because I know how guys operate, you can be best friends with just a random guy, that dude, no matter what has probably thought about hooking up with you or like being with you. 100% percent,” he stated.

If they aren’t dating a close friend or gay, Erik doesn’t think friendships between guys and girls can work. However, for Virginia, she has grown up with 3 brothers and naturally gravitates toward male friendships.

“Everyone knows I’m married,” Virginia assured him.

“Just remember that,” Erik said while ending the conversation.

Will Erik and Virginia stay together?

Despite only knowing each other for a limited amount of time, they’re starting to see why the experts matched them. While Virginia admitted she embraced her singleness the last few years, Erik reminds her that she signed up for marriage.

Erik’s career has proven to be an obstacle in his love life before. Living a pilot’s life, he tends to only be around 3-4 days a week.

While this sounds nice as newlyweds, Erik’s mother Donna warns her it gets even harder after they start to have children. Erik definitely wants children while Virginia revealed, she’s only 50/50 on the subject so far.

Do you think Erik and Virginia will stay married on Decision Day?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.