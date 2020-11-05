Jenny McCarthy called Emily Simpson’s husband Shane Simpson a “dork” and “huge loser” to her face when they were guests on Watch What Happens Live.

During Wednesday’s episode, WWHL host Andy Cohen introduced a segment called “Who’s the bigger dork?!” In the game, Andy shows two pictures of celebrities or Bravolebrities, and Jenny has to pick who she thinks is the bigger dork.

The game kicked off with Emily’s husband, Shane, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke.

Jenny groaned and exclaimed that it was a really hard choice.

Emily replied, “Jenny! It’s not hard.”

“They’re both dorks, they’re both huge losers,” she explained.

However, she ultimately picked Shane.

“That’s her husband,” Andy informed Jenny.

Jenny covered her face in embarrassment and said, “That’s right; I’m sorry.”

“Yeah, seriously, you just called my husband a loser right in front of me,” Emily said.

Jenny gets real on WHHL

Calling Emily’s husband a dork wasn’t the only hot take Jenny gave on WWHL Wednesday.

Andy commended Jenny for her honest opinions on the Real Housewives and asked her to dish on some of the current show’s hot topics.

Andy Cohen asked her whether she believed Shannon said Gina Kirschenheiter’s house was “small and sad.”

Even though Emily was there and had said on the show that she thought Braunwyn twisted Shannon’s words, Jenny sided with Braunwyn and said she thought Shannon really did say it.

When asked about the Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels lawsuit on Real Housewives of Potomac, she stated that she believes Candiace shouldn’t have sued Monique.

Emily and Shane’s relationship

During RHOC Season 14, Emily and Shane’s relationship seemed like it was on the rocks. Shane was constantly preoccupied since he was studying for the BAR exam.

He even moved out to study for the BAR exam, leaving Emily to take care of their five kids. Emily also struggled with constant hip pain, which hindered their marriage.

Emily clarified on Season 15 her relationship is now in a much better place. She admitted she believes her hip surgery fixed her marriage.

However, she recently admitted that Shane’s pursuit of becoming a lawyer is still a source of stress.

She said Shane failed the exam that he was studying for in Season 14. She also said he hadn’t taken the BAR exam recently. She is stressed about the idea of him trying again because the most recent exam wasn’t the first time he failed it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesday 9/8c on Bravo.