Emily Simpson’s husband Shane still has not passed his bar exam, RHOC alum says ‘I feel badly for him’

Shane Simpson was a controversial figure during Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The blunt and sarcastic attitude of Emily Simpson’s husband just did not sit well with viewers, who accused him of berating his wife on several occasions.

Shane also had drama with both Gina Kirschenheiter and Kelly Dodd during his first stint on the show.

In an attempt to explain her husband’s behaviour after tons of backlash, Emily explained that he was stressed out from preparing to take the bar exam.

Emily, who’s already a practicing lawyer, shared with viewers that her husband had taken the bar exam several times before and failed.

Emily claims that as a result, Shane was very much on edge about having to sit for the exam once again. During the season, Shane even moved out of their home temporarily to study in a quiet space without his wife and kids.

Having to take care of three young kids without her husband was stressful for the RHOC cast member, and it was starting to take a toll on their marriage as well.

After all that drama, one would hope that Shane had finally passed the bar, but he failed once again.

Now, Emily is giving an update on her husband’s legal career.

Shane Simpson is still not a lawyer

The mom-of-two recently chatted with Bravo’s The Daily Dish and offered an update on Shane’s journey to become a lawyer.

“Well he hasn’t taken it [the bar exam] recently,” admits Emily.

She continues, “He does every once in a while tell me that he plans to take it again. I’m just like ‘OK.’ I don’t even want to know if he takes it again. I don’t know, can you just take it and not tell me?”

The reality TV personality also shared that, “It stresses me out. It just stresses me out too much and then it becomes part of the show and everybody talks about it.”

Emily’s not wrong about that. Last season, Shane’s journey to take the bar was a major storyline on the show– and an anti-climactic one at that!

Emily feels bad for Shane

During the chat, the 44-year-old lawyer said she feels bad for her husband.

“I feel badly for him ’cause when I took the bar exam in 2005, I took it as a single person. I didn’t have children. I didn’t have a job. I had just graduated from law school. So, I didn’t have all these other responsibilities,” Emily explained.

The RHOC alum continued, “I feel badly that not only is he trying to take the bar exam where he is a father of five children and has a wife and a home and a family. But he’s doing it with like two million people watching. I feel badly ’cause that’s a lot of pressure.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.