Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s latest theory on why castmates Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson unfollowed her is because of their difference in political views.

Braunwyn shared her suspicions on the Getting Real with The Real Housewives podcast after she was asked why the women unfollowed her.

“I don’t know why [they unfollowed me], but that’s weird,” she said on the podcast. “I have a guess. Emily and Kelly are both very conservative. They’re both Trump supporters [and] I am very vocal on my Instagram about what my beliefs are and I understand that a lot of people don’t like that.”

“When I left the finale, I left speaking to everyone. I had no clue. I had been very kind. I’d filmed with some of my cast very nice moments,” she added.

The women’s political history

Braunwyn is vocal about her political views on her social media, and they directly oppose Kelly’s and Emily’s. Even though she lives in a traditionally Republican area of California, she is a proud liberal and often expresses her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Braunwyn claims that Kelly and Emily are both Trump supporters. This comes as no surprise, considering that Kelly is married to Fox News correspondent Rick Levanthal.

Emily also recently defended Kelly during an interview with ET.

“I think Kelly is just Kelly,” Emily responds when asked about how she felt about the Kelly backlash among fans. “And I think she has a good heart and I think she’s a good person and I think people are quick to jump on her and criticize her.”

Why Emily claims she unfollowed Braunwyn

Emily, however, has a different explanation for why she unfollowed Braunwyn.

She claims that she and Kelly aren’t the only ones who unfollowed the newly sober RHOC castmate either-. Rather, all of the RHOC Season 15 cast members no longer follow the mom of seven.

“She’s not talking to any of us because we all unfollowed her,” Emily told ET in the same interview. “Each one of us kind of unfollowed her for different reasons, and on our own terms.”

She hinted that the reason that she unfollowed Braunwyn has to do with the events that transpired during the finale and Braunwyn’s response to them.

“It was the last time that we were allowed, all six of us, to be together, and I just.. didn’t particularly like the way she acted and the way things went down,” Emily explained. “I didn’t block her or anything. I just unfollowed, and, you know, there’s a lot of things that need to be resolved with her.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.