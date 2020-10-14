Braunwyn Windham-Burke blames pandemic for RHOC cast issues, is waiting for reunion to confront Kelly Dodd

COVID-19 has disrupted many things in 2020. Could it also be to blame for the drama in the OC? Braunwyn Windham-Burke seems to think so.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently placed blame on the pandemic for causing cast issues amongst the women, adding that she is waiting to confront housewife Kelly Dodd at the reunion.

In addition to telling husband Sean Burke that the women are “horrible,” Braunwyn can be seen on the Season 15 trailer stating, “This is one of those things you think is gonna turn out okay… it got so much worse.”

Just how bad will the drama get?

Braunwyn has posted on her Instagram saying “What a transformative year…tune in to see it all unfold.” The cryptic message leaves fans wondering just what type of transformation Braunwyn has experienced and what conflict the fans can expect between the housewives.

In a preview posted by Bravo TV, Braunwyn and housewife Shannon Beador are seen talking about castmates Kelly and Gina. Shannon reveals “Gina moved in with Travis,” to which Braunwyn replies “It seems like a really bad choice… sounds awful, cute, but awful.”

Gina is later seen telling the women, “Braunwyn is broken right now.” It comes as no surprise, then, to see Gina and Braunwyn exchanging words as Braunwyn smashes a glass while storming out of a venue yelling, “Gina, f*** you!”

But Gina and Braunwyn aren’t the only housewives with beef.

Shannon goes on to share that despite Kelly’s support through her divorce, the two haven’t spoken at all recently. Shannon added, “Bottom line is, someone who I considered a friend, reached out to someone who is suing me.”

That was in reference to Kelly’s interaction with Jim Bellino, ex- husband of former RHOC star Alexis Bellino.

Jim filed a lawsuit against Shannon and former housewife, Tamra Judge, claiming they made inappropriate comments about him and his breakup with Alexis.

Kelly gets herself into more hot water

As if Kelly contacting Jim Bellino wasn’t enough to get her into trouble, the housewife has taken some heat recently due to her comments regarding the pandemic. Kelly, in one of her Instagram stories, told viewers that “no one was dying from the coronavirus in Orange County.” This coming weeks after suggesting that COVID-19 was God’s way of “thinning the herd.”

Kelly is also under fire from castmates and fans for wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat, which many feel is insensitive to the current Black Lives Matter movement. Kelly stated that it was just a “joke.”

It’s unclear whether Braunwyn’s feud with Kelly stems from her recent actions, but it’s obvious Braunwyn’s got a bone to pick with her – and she’s saving it all up for the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.