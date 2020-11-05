Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke insists that Shannon Beador called Gina Kirschenheiter’s house “small and sad,” and we have no reason not to believe her.

The small comment has somehow managed to take up a large portion of the season.

Gina and Braunwyn got into a phone war over the allegations earlier on in the season. Gina accused Braunwyn of talking badly about her and her house. Braunwyn later confessed that she never visited Gina’s place herself but Shannon had told her it was “small and sad.”

When Shannon was confronted about it at her house warming party, she vehemently denied saying it. The issue escalated into a full-blown feud between Braunwyn and Shannon.

Gina jumped in and called Braunwyn “a sloppy chihuahua” who is always drunk. After an evening of being triggered by the alcohol around her, Braunwyn lost her cool and flung her drink into the pool after declaring she has been 30 days sober.

Braunwyn later called Shannon to apologize for her behavior at the party and re-invite her to her vow renewal.

Shannon once again denied that she ever said it. Braunwyn stuck to her claims, but told Shannon she was willing to forget the issue and move on.

Shannon later emotionally ranted to her boyfriend John Janssen that she didn’t like people putting words in her mouth- perhaps the guilt is getting to her?

Why we believe Braunwyn

Braunwyn has no reason to lie about what Shannon said. She admitted that she wanted to hurt Gina so it seems likely that if she actually said it, she’d own up to it.

Braunwyn also has been working hard on being honest and accountable with herself. She has been very real with the women so far when it comes to her alcoholism.

At this point in the season, she has confessed that she is an alcoholic to Emily Simpson, Shannon, Gina, and Kelly Dodd.

She has been real with how big of a struggle it has been for her– even admitting that she almost relapsed last episode.

She is also open up about her marriage to Sean Burke. Sean had recently moved out of their house while she was “exploring” a relationship with someone else. Sean reportedly has moved back in, and their relationship is better than ever.

She is being honest about major issues in her life. We have no reason to believe that she has stopped being honest with this one tiny issue.

What the other women think

The other women have weighed in on what they believe Shannon has said about Gina’s home.

While Gina claims that she believes Shannon, she admittedly has no proof as to who is telling the truth.

Kelly said on Wednesday’s episode that she believes that Shannon really did call Gina’s house “small and sad.”

Emily said she believes Shannon said the house was “small” not meaning to insult Gina but that Braunwyn interpreted it as an insult.

Regardless, Braunwyn extended an olive branch to Gina on Wednesday’s episode. She apologized for how she treated Gina during Shannon’s party and invited Gina to attend an upcoming AA meeting with her.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.