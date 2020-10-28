Braunwyn Windham-Burke can’t watch latest RHOC episode, talks about hitting rock bottom and nearly relapsing

Viewers are looking forward to the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but there’s one cast member who’s not.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is having trepidation about seeing tonight’s episode, and because of that, she won’t be watching.

We’ve only seen two episodes from Season 15 so far, but the mother-of-seven dropped a bomb during the first show — admitting to being an alcoholic.

Since RHOC was taped several months ago, Braunwyn has been on a path to recovery and healing.

However, it seems that re-watching her lowest moments on TV might be too hard. Braunwyn admits that she’ll be sitting out tonight’s episode.

Braunwyn is ‘dreading’ tonight’s episode

The blonde beauty recently opened up to fans and followers on social media as she continues her journey to sobriety.

She shared a post on Instagram, opening up about how much she’s “dreading” tonight’s episode.

“It’s hard to look back, re-watching tonight’s episode has been something I’ve dreaded since it happened, while the second picture is the last day I had a drink, tonight’s episode was my emotional rock bottom,” shares the RHOC alum.

Braunwyn explains why the episode is so difficult.

“I spiraled that day and almost relapsed … Instead, I had an amazing crew and family that held me up and got me where I needed to be. I won’t be watching tonight, it’s too hard.”

Before ending the raw and honest message, she shared some positive words for other persons battling addiction.

Know if you’re struggling with addiction, you’re not alone, says Windham-Burke.

“Every day, I get stronger, so will you.”

Braunwyn gets support on social media

Braunwyn has been going through a lot lately, not just with her sobriety but also with her personal life.

She has admitted to living apart from husband Sean Burke and shared that she’s currently dating someone new.

Braunwyn has gotten her share of criticism for opening up about what she calls her modern marriage. But the RHOC alum has gotten quite a bit of support on social media as well.

After sharing the post on her Instagram page about tonight’s episode, the 42-year-old got tons of support from fans, followers, and other Bravo alums.

Dallas Housewife D’Andra Simmons writes, “Love you and your strength,” while fellow castmate Stephanie Hollman added, “Sending you so much love beautiful.”

Braunwyn’s former RHOC castmate, Tamra Judge, also sent some love her way, writing, “So proud of you ❤️ you got this! you’re one strong mama.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.