Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s ‘family in crisis,’ staying married to Sean for money, claims Gina Kirschenheiter

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the name on everyone’s tongue these days. With so much of her dramatic personal life spilling over to the show, fans can’t stop talking about the goings-on in her life.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has been open and honest about her struggles with alcoholism.

She’s also opened up about her unconventional marriage to husband Sean Burke.

However, with honesty comes criticism, and the recovering alcoholic has been getting a lot of that too.

Braunwyn’s co-star Gina Kirschenheiter recently gave her take on what’s been going on with her castmate, and she seems to think there’s a crisis.

Is Braunwyn’s family in crisis?

Gina recently sat down with Us Weekly to dish about everything that’s been happening on RHOC.

We’re only two episodes into Season 15, but a lot has already gone down.

While Braunwyn’s marriage woes have yet to play out on the show, details about her marital issues been all over the media. So needless to say, Gina was asked about them in her interview with the media outlet, and she did not hold back.

“I think right now, honestly, [I] think Braunwyn and her family are in crisis,” the 36-year-old shared.

“And I’m not going to put much stock into anything she said, and I feel for her family and you know, [but] I’m not trying to make things worse for them.”

Gina talks Braunwyn’s modern marriage

Recently, the mom-of-seven shared that she and her husband Sean are not living together .

The 42-year-old also admitted that she’s dating someone right now, despite not planning to divorce her husband.

“There’s someone in my life right now that makes me happy and I smile just thinking about, but I kinda want to protect it right now,” Braunwyn shared. “I’m not quite ready to put it all out there, everyone in my life that knows me knows what’s happening.”

Regarding Braunwyn and Sean’s modern marriage, Gina had quite a bit to say about that as well.

“I’m not a judgmental person, you know what I mean?…So, if it works for them [then fine]” admitted the mom-of-three.

Gina did add that things might get complicated for Sean if he met someone new. “That person would like to marry him. I don’t know if that would survive the modern marriage,” she explained.

The reality TV personality also thinks that money is a factor in why Sean and Braunwyn are choosing to stay married.

“I mean, it’s less paperwork, says Gina. “It’s less money out of your pocket. It’s less of a headache and it’s, you know, it’s less messy for the whole family.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.