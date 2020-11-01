As Braunwyn Windham-Burke takes over the RHOC storyline, here’s why her castmates have turned on her

It seems that Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is ruffling more feathers than usual this season.

The star, who recently admitted her alcohol dependency, has ignited feuds with the other housewives that may be causing irreparable damage to their friendships.

Braunwyn’s gossiping ways are getting her into trouble

While it looks like Braunwyn is trying to get her life together, it’s not coming along as smoothly as she would like.

Shortly after admitting that she’s been struggling with alcohol dependency, Braunwyn started a battle with fellow castmate, Gina Kirschenheiter, by gossiping about her small home which she purchased with boyfriend, Travis Mullen.

The two have recently been at odds since Gina revealed that she found texts from Braunwyn’s husband, Sean Burke, to be “creepy.”

During a lunch meet up, Braunwyn is confronted by Emily Simpson for gossiping about Gina’s new home and, feeling like she was being backed into a corner, Braunwyn admitted that it was actually Shannon Beador who instigated the comments.

According to Braunwyn, Shannon had said that Gina’s new home was “small and sad.”

Braunwyn admits to throwing Shannon under the bus

Knowing that she made a grave mistake, Braunwyn attempted to rectify the issue before it got out of hand by telling Shannon what she had done.

Obviously, that didn’t go over too well and Shannon was not impressed.

“I have to tell you something that I did and I feel really bad about it, but I don’t want to not tell you. I kind of threw you under the bus a little bit,” says Braunwyn.

“I was talking to Emily and we were talking about Gina and how I was being mean to her,” she continues.

Braunwyn then admits that she told Emily how Shannon was actually the one who called Gina’s new home “small and sad.” An accusation that Shannon vehemently denies.

Braunwyn and Shannon engage in a massive argument over the situation

Later, during a party at Shannon’s house, the two ladies sit down to try and hash out their issues.

“I have to tell you, I’ve been really upset. I said Gina’s place was small but I never said her place was sad,” said Shannon.

Immediately cutting Shannon off, Braunwyn exclaimed, “You did. You did.”

The situation quickly escalated with Shannon stating, “Don’t you dare put words in my mouth. Don’t you dare. You must be hearing wrong cuz I don’t speak that way.”

Braunwyn sticks to her guns and says that she confirmed with her husband that it was Shannon who said those things.

She then goes on to say that it’s because of her sobriety that she’s able to remember what happened.

“I’m sober now. For the first time in my life, I actually have a memory that I can trust,” she says.

The two then go back and forth screaming at one another, not able to come to a resolution.

Some speculate that Braunwyn’s sobriety and the state of her marriage are to blame for the drama fans are seeing this season.

And although the scenes were filmed months ago, it seems that the wounds still haven’t healed for the cast, with many of them unfollowing Braunwyn and not speaking to her presently.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.