Gina Kirschenheiter isn’t comfortable with Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband Sean — RHOC star explains why

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County knew that the exit of longtime housewives Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson would be the end of an era. They also knew that there was no way it was going to be the end of RHOC drama.

And they were right.

There is some serious tension brewing between Gina Kirschenheiter and Braunwyn Windham-Burke and it all leads back to a text from Braunwyn’s husband, Sean.

And although fans now know that Braunwyn and Sean are making their own rules when it comes to their marriage, it seems that they’ll always have each other’s backs.

While out for dinner and drinks with friend and fellow castmate, Emily Simpson, Gina tells Emily to go ahead and call Braunwyn since she knows that Braunwyn has been talking trash.

Gina explains why the texts made her uncomfortable

“After we left, everybody was drinking so Sean helped me get an Uber,” Gina explains during a confessional segment. “I get home and I get a text from Sean.”

The scene then cuts to Gina reading the texts aloud to Tamra. Part of the text reads that Sean is checking in on her and that Braunwyn was asleep.

“Maybe I took it out of context,” Gina shares. “But I’m allowed to think it’s f***king creepy. Cuz it is.”

Braunwyn won’t discuss the issue over the phone; she wants to talk in-person instead

As soon as Braunwyn picks up the phone, Emily passes it to Gina and she says, “I hear you’ve been taking shots at me.”

Braunwyn, not missing a beat, responds, “I have been!”

“I’ve learned some things you said about my husband that aren’t cool and aren’t true and I don’t appreciate it,” she says.

As Gina presses the issue, asking Braunwyn what she’s heard, Braunwyn pulls some punches.

“Maybe all that bleach went to your brain, but I’m not going to say this over the phone,” she says.

“If you want to talk to me, you can come over, I’ll go to your house; we’ll meet at the beach, I don’t care,” she continued. “I wanted to look you in the eye and I want you to say it to my face.”

Gina then hears that Braunwyn heard the information from Tamra and is immediately ticked that Braunwyn didn’t just come to her directly.

After hanging up, Gina scoffs to Emily, “Last year they were like ‘do you wanna come sleep with us?’ this year they’re like ‘your home’s too small.'”

Looks like the drama is ongoing.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.