Vincent Morales tells MAFS Atlanta fans that he’s working for Mercedes now — Ryan Oubre sets his sights on his dream car

Married at First Sight’s Vincent Morales announced he officially works for luxury vehicle brand, Mercedes Benz Pic credit: Lifetime

Since the Married at First Sight season based in Atlanta wrapped, Vincent Morales and Briana Morris have continued to share their love story with fans on the MAFS spin-off Couples Cam.

Joining Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs as the newest additions to the all-star cast, the season 12 couples have officially been together for over six months since tying the knot as strangers.

While early on most viewers predicted that Briana and Vincent would make it work, Vincent’s biggest insecurities stemmed from him being in the early stages of building his business. In fact, his previous relationship failed due to his partner not fully believing in his dreams.

However, the auto broker recently announced that he was presented an offer he could not refuse and will be officially taking his talents to the luxury vehicle brand, Mercedes Benz.

Vincent tells MAFS fans he works for Mercedes now

While Vincent was initially starting his own business, in a post on Instagram, he announced that he has officially accepted a position with Mercedes Benz.

Describing the surprising turn of events, he wrote, “This was really an opportunity I could not turn down. With everything going on in my life, I am beyond blessed, and so so honored. We will be doing some amazing things here. Definitely got a great team, and the sky is the limit!!”

Ending the post, he concluded, “Please if you have questions or need a Benz, or any kind of luxury car—come see me! I am more than happily available for any vehicle purchase needs.”

Fellow Atlanta alum Ryan might be getting in contact

It looks like a fellow Atlanta husband might be one of Vincent’s first customers.

In the comment section, Ryan Oubre wrote, “Coming for that C43 soon my guy.”

Whether it’s a dream car or reality, we’re sure Ryan will have Vincent on speed dial when he’s ready to pull the trigger.

Fellow Atlanta husband Ryan Oubre is hoping to be one of Vincent’s customers in the future Pic credit: @vincentjmorales/Instagram

More recently, both Ryan and Briana celebrated their birthdays. Both MAFS alum are Geminis with their birthdate falling one day apart from each other in the month of June.

Ryan celebrated with a “Dirty Thirty” party while Briana had a more low-key celebration with her mother and husband.

The festivities included cupcakes, cute drinks and dances with family members.

Married at First Sight returns on Wednesday July 21, at 8/7c on Lifetime