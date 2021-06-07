Ryan Oubre celebrates his “Dirty Thirty” and these MAFS stars were there

Ryan and Clara share a bright smile as newlyweds. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight season 12 star, Ryan Oubre, entered his thirties with fun festivities shared with family, friends new and old, and his wife Clara.

Clara sent a sweet message to Ryan on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for being in his life to round out his 20s and see him enter into this new decade.

Clara also refers to Ryan as “my love” in the caption, which could be a good sign that the couple is finally using the “l word” now that their season of Married at First Sight has wrapped.

In the birthday post, Clara shares a series of photos from their backyard party, including fun photos with friends and even a kiss shared between the two. Ryan and Clara both wore casual sporty outfits and posed in front of festive colorful balloons, appearing far more comfortable and intimate than they were portrayed on Married at First Sight.

The final photo in the post is a cute shot of Clara and Ryan sharing a donut. For MAFS fans, this is a humorous nod to a popular scene from their time on the show, where Clara emphasizes her love for donuts and declares herself the “Donut Queen.”

It would appear she’s still the donut queen and has been successful in getting her “fitness king” Ryan to enjoy the “sweet” life as well.

Married at First Sight castmates, Jacob and Eric, attend Ryan’s party

Amongst those in attendance at Ryan’s party were two familiar faces to MAFS fans. Jacob and Eric both posed for a group selfie with Ryan and his friends at the backyard event.

Jacob shared the post, wishing Ryan a “Happy Dirty Thirty” and thanking Clara for inviting them. While Jacob’s marriage didn’t work out on the show, he appears to have still found some lifelong friendships in his cast mates.

On the Married at First Sight Season 12 reunion, the men expressed that they too built a strong bond like the women built amongst themselves. Seeing Jacob and Eric celebrate Ryan at his party shows how the men on the cast (apart from one particular man from the cast) really did create a genuine friendship that goes beyond the show.

Clara wishes fellow Season 12 star, Briana, a happy birthday as well

It was a busy weekend for MAFS birthdays. Ryan’s birthday took place on June 6th and season 12 star, Briana, celebrated a birthday the next day, on June 7.

Briana enjoyed a series of birthday festivities with friends, her mother, and her husband Vince, dancing, sipping drinks, and eating cupcakes. She also shared the outpouring of social media love she received on her birthday, including a birthday post from MAFS expert Doctor Viviana.

Clara posted her love for Briana on her story with Polaroid photos of the two as well as a picture with Haley and Virginia.

Clara shows off polaroid pics with Season 12 cast mates Briana, Haley, and Virginia

This Atlanta cast continues to prove that they got more than marriages out of Married at First Sight, building many genuine friendships within the cast.

Married at First Sight returns on Wednesday July 21, at 8/7c on Lifetime