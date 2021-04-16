MAFS: Clara reveals if the lack of intimacy with Ryan has affected their marriage

Clara dishes on intimacy issues with Ryan. Pic credit:Lifetime

Married at First Sight fans are remaining hopeful about cute couple Ryan and Clara, but they have one major obstacle to get through before Decision Day.

The quirky and spontaneous flight attendant hit things off immediately when she met the soft-spoken and deeply religious Ryan — proving that opposites do attract.

The couple had instant chemistry, but they’ve now been married for one month and there hasn’t been much progression in consummating the marriage.

Ryan and Clara’s relationship comes off a bit confusing for fans of the show for different reasons.

Week after week, Clara has shared her frustration about the fact that she has not had sex with her husband.

However, during her conversations with Ryan, she acts as if it’s not a big issue.

Ryan, for his part, seems quite oblivious to Clara’s frustration.

And during his chats on camera, he seems blissfully unaware that his marriage is anything but perfect.

Clara dishes on her marriage to Ryan

Clara was a recent guest on Married at First Sight Unfiltered and her marriage was a major topic of conversation.

Despite constantly complaining about the lack of sex in her marriage, during a therapy session last week Clara rated her marriage ten out of ten.

Ryan also had a chat with Dr. Pepper Schwartz last week, about his decision to delay sex with his wife.

And Clara shared her views after seeing her husband’s session with Dr. Pepper.

“I think we both really really think about each other almost more than ourselves,” noted Clara.

She continued, “In the sense that he wants to make sure that I’m okay with waiting. I wanna make sure that he doesn’t think that I’m pressuring him and we’re both so focused on making sure that the other one is in the best headspace that we kinda take a step back from our own needs.”

Has the lack of intimacy affected their relationship?

During her chat on Married at First Sight Unfiltered, Clara was also asked about her intimacy issues its effect on her marriage.

However, the 27-year-old noted that lack of sex does not equate to intimacy issues.

“Just because we haven’t taken one final step does not mean that we’re not intimate” Clara clarified.

We’re so raw and emotional and connected and on the same page that we are widely intimate with each other.

Marriage counselor, Pastor Calvin Roberson was also a guest on the Unfiltered episode and he had an opinion on the couple’s marriage as well.

“I don’t think that they have a sexless marriage,” remarked the expert.

He then turned to Clara and added, “If you guys can establish that kind of sexual intimacy outside of just intercourse, oh my God, we couldn’t ask for any more than that!”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.