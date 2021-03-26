MAFS: Is Ryan’s slow pace causing Clara to feel insecure?

Clara admits her new husband’s pace is something she needs to get used too. Pic credit: Lifetime

While their journey has been smoother than most on this season of Married at First Sight, Clara Fergus is slowly getting used to her new husband Ryan Oubre’s pace of doing things.

Despite having a physical attraction, Clara and Ryan are the only couple left that haven’t consummated their marriage in the experiment based in Atlanta.

Ryan has set the pace slower than what Clara is accustomed too

Clara has admitted in the past that she tends to fall hard and quickly. Meanwhile, Ryan has revealed that he has never dropped the L-word despite previously being in a two-year relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They also differ when it comes to their physical intimacy. Ryan is focused on building a strong emotional foundation that will last years, while Clara admits she needs a sexual relationship to “make a relationship work.”

When resident expert Dr. Viviana Coles mentioned their intimate moments, she asked, “Is he the one who puts the breaks on?”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“100 percent of the time,” Clara replied quickly.

Later on in a solo counseling session with Dr. Viviana, Clara clarified why she needs sex in a relationship.

“It’s like he’s waiting for the butterflies and rainbows and unicorns feelings-wise to take things more physical, and I need the physical before I can get to the rainbows and unicorns.”

Continuing on why she has those views on intimacy, Clara explained, “I have no experience with sex meaning anything, so I don’t know, and I’ve articulated that to him. I’ve never had a sexual relationship that anything other than sex.”

Obviously worried about their differing viewpoints, the conversation ends with Clara tearfully saying, “I have never had that asked of me, and it would make me very sad for him if he’s looking for that connection and I can never provide that for him.”

Clara and Ryan had dinner with Virginia and Erik this week

One of the best parts of the experience is that the couples aren’t figuring out marriage completely alone.

Having the other newlywedded strangers to relate with can be helpful – but in this case, having dinner with Erik and Virginia might’ve been a bad move for Ryan and Clara.

After hearing Virginia’s story about Erik’s planned romantic evening, topped off by saying I love you – it’s hard not to compare when you’ve known each other for the same amount of time.

Feeling like something is wrong with Ryan not being able to say those three words, Clara revealed to the table, “If you haven’t dropped that by six months, I’m probably leaving.”

Do you think Ryan will eventually fall in love with Clara?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.