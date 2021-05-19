MAFS: Vincent is proud of wife Briana’s untraditional job as an engineer, says ‘I just brag about it’

Vincent and Briana were the fan favorite couple on this season of Married at First Sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

While we’ve had more drama than usual on this season of Married at First Sight, Vincent Morales and Briana Morris have encapsulated what viewers signed up to see – a successful match.

From their instant spark to their clear appreciation for each other, fans went as far as calling them the Woody and Amani of this season.

While Vincent had a little too much pride at times when it came to his engineer wife, he’s clearly proud of her success.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vincent is proud of his wife’s job as an engineer

While the highly anticipated reunion is set to bring even more messiness, host Kevin Frazier was able to extract some of the romance that MAFS fans are looking for.

“Your wife has a very non-traditional job but she’s kind of breaking new ground, especially for women of color, how proud are you when you look at your wife going out there and making it happen each and every day?” Kevin asked the 28-year-old auto broker.

“Whenever I meet anyone, I say it proudly. ‘My wife is an engineer’, I just brag about it,” Vincent gushed. “It’s just a, like, feel-good moment. This is also a moment for people of color too to say, ‘I can do it too.'”

Love Married At First Sight as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“Any little girl that wants to be an engineer. There’s no limits to what you can do,” he added as he spoke about Briana.

Vincent and Briana are set to be on Couple’s Cam

Vincent and Briana have had a smoother ride than most this season, but they have also had their obstacles.

From their sense of humor to their conflicting communication styles, they’ve learned they need to make compromises to make their marriage work.

Even though Vincent was warned at the wedding that his new wife was bossy, he’s starting to truly understand what that means.

Briana demonstrates a way more direct approach and Vincent admits he can take it the wrong way at times.

Prior to Decision Day, the two had a tense conversation after Briana found out he had called her bossiness a turnoff.

This won’t be the last you see of Vincent and Briana, alongside fellow couple Virginia and Erik, the newbies from Atlanta are set to join the cast of the self-shot MAFS spin-off Couple’s Cam.

Who are you most excited to see when Couples Cam returns?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.