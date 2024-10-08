Viewers disappointed over a deleted Season 18 scene featuring RHOC OGs

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are upset about a scene that was seemingly cut from Season 18 and they’ve been airing their grievances on social media.

The scene in question features two alums who we haven’t seen on the show in quite some time, Jeana Keough and Tammy Knickerbocker.

Jeana was an original cast member starring in the franchise with her family for five seasons before leaving the show.

She’s remained close friends with several of the OC cast and we recently spotted her out to lunch with Alexis Bellino and OG Jo De La Rosa.

Tammy only spent two seasons on the show, but longtime RHOC fans will remember the brunette beauty and her two daughters.

Tammy and Jeana allegedly filmed a scene for Season 18 with the always-controversial Tamra Judge and the snaps were posted on social media months ago.

However, while viewers were looking forward to this blast from the past, the footage might get left on the cutting room floor.

Did RHOC editors cut a scene with Jeana Keough and Tammy Knickerbocker?

X user Dorinda Deadly shared a throwback photo Tamra posted in March while hosting a real estate event.

She snapped photos with Jeana and Tammy who were also in tow, and her castmate Emily Simpson was also in attendance.

However, according to the X user, viewers might not get a chance to see the OGs rubbing shoulders with the current cast.

“I fear this event has been cut out as it happened just before the London trip!! #RHOC 😢,” wrote Dorinda Deadly in the caption.

I fear this event has been cut out as it happened just before the London trip!! #RHOC 😢 pic.twitter.com/SDHSzdslIO — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) October 6, 2024

The scene would have aired before the cast trip, but since the London getaway is scheduled for the upcoming episode, the assumption is that it has been cut.

However, let’s not give up hope as a few episodes are left before Season 18 ends.

Meanwhile, the post has garnered feedback from RHOC viewers hoping to see Jeana and Tammy’s guest appearances.

RHOC viewers are disappointed about the deleted scene

Several people responded to the post on X airing their disappointment that the RHOC alums may not appear on the show.

“If we see this scene in a flashback like other scenes that have been cut I’m gonna lose my mind…just show the damn scene!!” a commenter exclaimed.

“I was just thinking that!! Idk why producers would cut the scene with OG cast members #RHOC,” stated someone else.

“I wanted so much to see them again 😢😭,” posted another RHOC viewer.

An X user asked, “Why would they do this?”

Another added, ” I AM GONNA CRY WAIT.”

Were you looking forward to seeing the RHOC alums this season?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.