Jeana Keough reveals how she got fired from RHOC – Did Tamra and Vicki betray her over money?

Bravo alum Jeana Keough is spilling the beans on her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

And she’s alleging that two of her castmates played a major role in her firing.

You may remember Jeana as one of the original members of RHOC and she stayed on the show for five seasons.

However, she did not make a return for Season 6, and fans didn’t get a reason for her departure. At least, not until now.

The mom-of-three recently opened up about how she got fired from the popular franchise.

Interestingly, fellow OGs and alums Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge may have had something to do with it.

Jeana said she wasn’t ready to leave RHOC

During an interview on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Jenna dished about her stint on the first show in the Housewives’ franchise.

Jeana delved into one memorable scene from RHOC where Tamra Judge threw a drink in her face. She claimed the whole thing was just for dramatics!

And despite her past drama with Tamra, Jeana still keeps in touch with her and with Vicki Gunvalson as well.

This is interesting because Jeana confessed that these two Housewives actually played a role in her departure from the show.

And the OG admits that she actually wasn’t ready to leave RHOC after Season 5.

Did Vicki and Tamra betray Jeana?

It sure seems like the duo betrayed Jeana, although there are always two sides to a story, or in this case, there might be three sides.

Jeana’s side is that during negotiations for Season 6, she had a pact with both Tamra and Vicki.

“We were going for the most money we could get. And Vicki, Tamra and I had decided to work with one attorney. So it was kind of like the friends deal,” she said.

She continued, “And then I had a funeral to go to. So I told the girls, whatever you decide, I think we should hold off at this number. You guys decide and give them my answer too. Cause if we didn’t answer by five, we weren’t on the show.”

Jeana said that an agent approached the two women and convinced them that they would each be able to get more money if they got rid of her.

“So that’s pretty much what happened,” said the reality star.

“I did respond by five thinking my friends were doing it. So I was off the show and I thought, you know what? I don’t really want to be around people like that.”

As it turns out Tamra and Vicki – who have since left the show – betrayed her for no good reason, because they reportedly didn’t end up getting more money anyway.

“They didn’t get any more money than what we were being offered. But maybe they did in the years to come after. I don’t know,” admitted Jeana.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8 c on Bravo.