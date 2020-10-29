5 of the craziest RHOC feuds and where they stand today

The Real Housewives of Orange County is 15 seasons in and the number of feuds it has produced ranks up there as well.

Vicki Gunvalson reigned as the OG of the OC for 13 seasons before she was put in a “friend of” role and finally left the series altogether earlier this year. With that, she has been a part of plenty of back and forths and feuded with several of her castmates.

Some of the most interesting feuds from The Real Housewives of Orange County have started when new additions to the show start stirring up drama with the regulars. Of course, the regular housewives viewers are used to seeing were able to turn up a time or two as well.

Looking back, RHOC has had some really intense moments from the 14 completed seasons viewers have watched. The outcomes of these outrageous feuds vary and while some of them ended in a truce, most ended friendships forever.

Here is a look at the five craziest feuds on The Real Housewives of Orange County and where the women stand today.

1. Vicki Gunvalson and Meghan King Edmonds

Back when Meghan King Edmonds joined RHOC for Season 10, no one knew what she would bring to the table.

Her digging around into Brooks Ayers’ and his medical condition was one of the reasons his cancer storyline played out. Meghan had questions, and when things didn’t add up, Vicki Gunvalson was left looking pretty silly.

She denied being a part of whatever her long-term boyfriend had been trying to pull, but Meghan’s revelations tarnished Vicki’s reputation. That year, the reunion was also intense, which just amped up the animosity between the newbie and the OG.

As for where the women stand now, it is impossible to say for certain. Meghan King Edmonds left the show ahead of Season 13 and has been living her life quietly. She has had some drama resurface due to the fallout from her marriage to Jim Edmonds, but she is working through all of the obstacles.

Vicki Gunvalson made nice with Meghan while they filmed the show. After that, she couldn’t resist making comments about the former RHOC housewife. Of course, the two went back and forth on social media for a while, but as of now, it looks like things are calm between the two women, and no blood was shed.

2. Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson

At the start of Season 11, these two were women incredibly close. It was odd because Vicki Gunvalson wasn’t always welcoming to the new housewives on the scene. Things went well for a few seasons, but then, their friendship deteriorated quickly.

During Season 13, the friendship between Kelly and Vicki was strained. Dodd was working through a divorce and her friend was setting up her ex. When Kelly confronted Vicki about what she and Steve Lodge had done behind her back, the drama came to a head.

The entire season was filled with drama between the two women, but nothing compared to what would happen at the Season 13 RHOC reunion. When Vicki accused Kelly of doing cocaine, everything changed. The OG made no apologies for her comments and Dodd was so upset she left the stage.

Following that awful season, it appeared that the women may have mended their differences. That was not the case, though.

Ahead of Season 14, Kelly advocated for Vicki Gunvalson to be fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County because of the drug accusations. Things remained tense while they both filmed last season, but not as intense as they could have been if Vicki had been a full-time housewife.

Kelly remains on the show today and Vicki announced her complete departure ahead of Season 15 filming.

3. Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd

This feud wasn’t surprising, but the intensity with which it took off shocked some RHOC viewers. When Kelly Dodd joined the franchise, she automatically buddied up with Vicki Gunvalson. That put her at odds with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge because the season prior is when the Brooks Ayers’ cancer scandal occurred.

Kelly went after Shannon with some hurtful accusations during a time when the RHOC housewife was experiencing marital issues with David Beador. The sting was felt like a tidal wave, and from there, the two women continued to battle it out all season long.

Things eventually were mended between the two women, especially when they leaned on one another during their respective divorces. Shannon and David were over and Kelly and Michael had called it quits. This was a pivotal moment for the women and their bond grew stronger.

As for where Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd stand now, things aren’t awful but they aren’t exactly roses and sunshine either.

Season 15 is currently airing, but it looks like Kelly and Shannon’s friendship has run its course, as did the feud from Season 11.

4. Tamra Judge and Jeana Keough

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Orange County was a tough one for Tamra Judge. Her life was falling apart and her split from Simon Barney was getting plenty of attention. Jeana Keough watched as it all went down, even commenting on some of what was happening.

This infuriated Tamra and things got heated during filming for Season 6 of the show. The worst came when Tamra threw her drink in Jeana’s face. It was one of the most intense moments, even when the Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson cocaine conversation is factored in.

Jeana Keough still continued with the show, and during Season 7, she and Tamra came to an understanding. Of course, that wasn’t a mended friendship, it was more like a truce. There was no more drama, but Tamra still wasn’t going to be friendly with her.

Earlier this year, Tamra extended an olive branch when Jeana Keough lost her ex-husband and her grandson just days apart.

5. Tamra Judge and Lydia McLaughlin

These two women reignited a feud just a few weeks ago. Lydia McLaughlin made some comments about Tamra Judge and her desire to not let The Real Housewives of Orange County go. Of course, that didn’t go over well.

Lydia has been on the show twice — both times not lasting longer than one season. There was hope that she would bring positivity to the show during Season 12 after a very rough Season 11.

In her attempts to mend fences between Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, she overstepped. Lydia wasn’t seen as the peacemaker, she was seen as the one who stirs the pot. Not only was she feuding with Tamra, but also with Shannon Beador.

She left after Season 12 wrapped and hasn’t been back since. It appeared that things may have been reconciled between McLaughlin and Judge, but after her comments last month, it looks like the ladies won’t be sharing a meal any time soon.

Things in the OC can get crazy, but these feuds among the housewives take the cake for some of the most intense events from the 15 seasons the show has been on the air.