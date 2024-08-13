Alexis Bellino slammed as ‘creepy’ and ‘thirsty’ as she reunites with RHOC OGs

Alexis Bellino is getting dragged on social media, something that’s become the norm for the newly returned The Real Housewives of Orange County star.

Alexis is close friends with castmate Tamra Judge and longtime besties with Heather Dubrow, but she also has some OGs in her corner.

Season 1 star Jo De La Rosa who’ll make a guest appearance this season, recently posted a photo while out to lunch with Alexis and OG Jeana Keough.

While RHOC fans were excited to see the reunited OGs, they were less than thrilled to see Alexis in the mix.

People took to the comment section of Jo’s post to trash Alexis, calling her “thirsty and “creepy.”

Meanwhile, the word thirsty keeps coming up with Alexis’s name as she’s been getting dragged for her behavior on the show this season.

The 47-year-old has been very cocky about dating Shannon Beador’s ex John Janssen and becoming close friends with her former friend Tamra Judge.

Alexis has also taken over Shannon’s turf, The Quiet Woman, she’s going to her gym and she even adopted a dog that looks like Shannon’s labrador, Archie.

It’s been a lot for the mom of three to handle, but viewers are in her corner, and Alexis has been feeling the heat from RHOC fans over her antics.

Jo De La Rosa had lunch at Javier’s in Newport Beach with Alexis and Jeana and she posted a photo from their day out.

The snap showed the trio comfortably seated inside the popular OC restaurant as they got ready to chow down on their meal.

“Reunited and it feels so good ✨” Jo captioned the Instagram post.

RHOC fans were loving the OG vibes from seeing Jo and Jeana but they had nothing but shady comments for Alexis.

“I love Jeanna and Jo, but what is creepy Alexis doing there?” one Instagram user questioned.

“Alexis is thirsty,” added someone else.

Someone exclaimed that Alexis should “go away already.”

A commenter asked, “Why will you reunite with Alexis? She breaks women down and be careful with her around your partner.”

Another questioned, “Who thought Alexis Bellino was a good choice?

Jo De La Rosa will join Alexis on the show this season

While Alexis is getting backlash for hanging out with the OGs, it’s not just for attention.

Believe it or not, the returning RHOC star is very close friends with Jo De La Rosa, and there are many photos of them hanging out together on social media.

Jo will join Alexis later in the season for a guest appearance, but here’s hoping that the fan-favorite OG doesn’t get backlash from viewers for her affiliation with Jesus Jugs.

Are you excited to see Jo De La Rosa back on RHOC?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.