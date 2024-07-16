RHOC alum saw John Janssen kissing another woman while dating Shannon Beador: ‘She was in the bathroom, I was shocked’

The Real Housewives of Orange County alums warned Alexis Bellino not to leave her boyfriend John Janssen alone for even a minute, because he has a wandering eye.

OG Jeana Keough saw him cheating on Shannon Beador while they were still together, and the scene of the crime was no other than The Quiet Woman.

The popular OC eatery has been getting a lot of press from the show, especially this season.

It’s been a popular hangout spot for Shannon for quite some time and was a place she frequented with John when they were together.

It’s also where John met his new girlfriend Alexis, who boldly proclaimed that she’d been going to the restaurant for two decades.

Now we’re getting more details about The Quiet Woman, and it seems they’ve been keeping a little secret from Shannon about John.

Did John Janssen kiss another woman while out with Shannon Beador?

John Janssen was allegedly a busy guy and dating Shannon didn’t stop him from mixing and mingling with other women.

Jeana Keough spilled the tea while chatting with Vicki and her co-host, Christian Gray Snow on their new podcast My Friend, My Soulmate.

Jeana, an OC resident for decades, also frequents The Quiet Woman and witnessed John cheating on Shannon while they were together.

Not only were they still in a relationship, but they were physically together when John allegedly made the bold move.

“You were there when he was kissing somebody else at Quiet Woman, while he was with Shannon,” said Vicki to Jeana.

“Yeah she was in the bathroom, I was shocked,” said Jeana. “Does he not know who we are? That we’re Housewives and that we know Shannon’s in the bathroom ?”

“He kissed another woman when Shannon was there?” Christian shockingly questioned.

“Bent her over and French kissed her,” responded the former RHOC star. “It was a girl he had dated on and off since preschool, in college, in high school they’d known each other forever and she was going through a separation.”

“Shannon went to the bathroom, My God, that’s it! “Vicki chimed in.

“Don’t go to the bathroom Alexis,” she added.

RHOC fans have been trashing The Quiet Woman

The Quiet Woman better prepare for another onslaught of negative comments for not telling Shannon what went down behind her back.

They recently got trashed by RHOC fans after seemingly siding with Alexis following the premiere of Season 18.

The restaurant posted a clip of Alexis and supported the 47-year-old until RHOC fans dragged them for the shady post.

They later tried to balance the scales by posting a video of Shannon one day — and hundreds of negative comments — later.

Meanwhile, we’re hoping that at the time, someone from the restaurant pulled Shannon aside and told her what happened.

“Do you know how disrespectful that is for people in the restaurant to see you, and they all know what happened except for you,” reasoned Christian. “How can you let somebody you claim to care about look like a fool like that?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.