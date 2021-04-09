Victoria Larson claims there was no ‘romantic spark’ with Matt James on The Bachelor

Victoria Larson admits that she didn’t have much chemistry with Matt James Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Larson is a well-known villain from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Victoria often made disparaging remarks against the other women and was considered one of the mean girls of the cast.

Matt was initially blind to the way Victoria was treating the women and thought her demeanor showed confidence.

Eventually, Matt caught wind of what Victoria was actually doing and he quickly sent her home from the show.

Victoria, who was disappointed at the time, has now spoken out regarding her relationship with Matt and claimed they had no “romantic spark.”

Victoria claims she had no ‘romantic spark’ with Matt

Victoria appeared on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and had a lot to say about her time on The Bachelor.

In regard to her relationship with Matt, she said she felt “appreciated” by him but that they didn’t really have much chemistry together.

She said, “I didn’t personally have, like, that romantic spark or that, like, physical chemistry.”

Despite admitting that they didn’t have much of a spark, Victoria still believed that she should have been kept around longer.

She said, “I thought I was going to make it further than I did. I just wanted to have fun. Like, it’s a show. I wasn’t taking it seriously.”

Matt said letting Victoria go was an ‘easy’ decision

While Victoria believed she should have lasted longer on the show, Matt didn’t think sending her home was a difficult decision to make.

Once he heard about the way Victoria was treating the other women, he knew that she needed to go.

During an interview with People, he said, “It was an easy [decision]. When that information was made available to me about what was going on in the house, that type of name calling and just blatant lies and rumors is unacceptable.”

After finding out what was going on, he addressed the women and said, “If you’re having to belittle someone else for you to shine, then those aren’t the qualities I’m looking for in my wife. It sucks because I don’t get enough time with you all and now I’ve got to deal with this. There’s a lot of answers to questions that I need tonight.”

Victoria wasn’t happy to be sent home at the time, and told Matt she felt sorry for him that he listened to “hearsay.”

Following her appearance on the show, Victoria was not too popular amongst Bachelor Nation and received a lot of backlash on social media. She temporarily deactivated her social media accounts and issued an apology to fans.

Despite her villain reputation, rumors have gone around that Victoria is potentially being considered for the cast of Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

ABC has yet to officially announce a cast list, but the new season will air on August 16.

Fans can stay tuned to find out if Victoria will grace the franchise once again.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.