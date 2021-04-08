Could Victoria Larson’s bad behavior on The Bachelor cause her to miss out on Bachelor in Paradise?

Fans are wondering whether The Bachelor villain Victoria Larson will appear on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

ABC recently announced that Bachelor in Paradise will premiere this summer and fans are dying to know which contestants will appear.

Following a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will return on August 16. While some contestants are often fan favorites from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, others are notorious villains known to stir up some drama.

Victoria Larson, who appeared on Matt James’ season, is one person that fans are curious about.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Victoria became known as a bully throughout her time on the show, and many are wondering if her behavior could cause her to miss out on Bachelor in Paradise.

During an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Victoria was asked whether she thinks she ruined her chances with the franchise.

Victoria responded, “I think they love me. No, I don’t think I f***ed up with the franchise. I just meant with my shot with Matt, but then I have to get back into my own head and be like, OK, no, you didn’t have like the physical chemistry with him.”

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

In regard to what she would say if asked to be on Bachelor in Paradise she said, “I’m there.”

Will Victoria be cast for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise?

ABC has yet to release an official cast list and many aspects of the new Bachelor in Paradise season still remain unknown.

ABC executive Robert Mills appeared as a guest on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, and talked about some casting rumors that had gone around.

In regard to Victoria specifically, Robert said, “There’s always a story for how somebody became that way. I’m very curious about it, so maybe it’s something we’ll have Chris [Harrison] ask about on Paradise.”

He added, “She has a way of dealing with women that is interesting.”

Robert’s appearance on the podcast came before Chris announced he was taking a break from the franchise, but his comments allude to the strong possibility that Victoria will make an appearance.

Bachelor Nation is not fond of Victoria Larson

While Victoria is confident the franchise loves her, her behavior toward the other women on her season caused many fans to dislike her and label her a villain early on.

She often made several derogatory remarks toward the other women and was lumped in with a group of other “mean girls” on the show.

Things got so bad that viewers started to think the producers purposely planted Victoria on the show for the sake of drama and ratings.

Matt complimented Victoria’s confidence initially as he was blind to her mean behavior and she often defended her actions as simply speaking her mind.

Criticism became so bad after she was sent home that Victoria briefly deactivated her social media pages to avoid the negativity.

Victoria issued an apology to fans, in a post that has now been deleted, but many wondered if she truly meant what she said.

Victoria wrote, “I think in my effort to make my opinions heard it may have been perceived as bullying by some, and I feel bad if my words and actions offended anyone. I take time each day to reflect and learn the lessons.”

Will Victoria go down in history as yet another villain to make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise?

Fans can stay tuned as ABC is sure to release more information as the premiere date draws closer.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.