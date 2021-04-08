Bachelor in Paradise season premiere date set — Here’s when to tune in and what to expect

ABC has announced a premiere date for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise will be returning this summer after a brief hiatus.

Last summer, the show did not film due the coronavirus pandemic, but Bachelor Nation is thrilled to hear that filming will resume this year.

The show features former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who are eager for another chance to find love. Many fans have taken to social media to share their excitement at the announcement of a premiere date.

There have been several controversies within the Bachelor franchise recently, including Chris Harrison’s decision to take some time away, so many are eager to find out more details about the new Bachelor in Paradise season.

Here’s everything we know so far about Season 7.

ABC has confirmed a release date for the new season of Bachelor in Paradise

ABC confirmed that Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is set to premiere on Monday, August 16.

With Chris Harrison taking time away from the Bachelor franchise, it’s unclear who will be hosting the show.

The location is yet to be determined and will depend on contestant’s abilities to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to production beginning.

The Bachelor’s recent season was filmed at a resort in Pennsylvania, while The Bachelorette was filmed at a resort in Palm Springs. Strict safety protocols were put into place for both productions, and it’s likely the same plan will be applied to Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise has typically been filmed at the Playa Escondida resort in Sayulita, Mexico.

Rob Mills of ABC Entertainment told Variety back in January, “If people can get vaccinated, then maybe we’re back in Mexico. If not, maybe there is a bubble situation in Mexico. We will figure out something – I never know what will happen.”

Who can fans expect to see on the show?

ABC has yet to verify who will appear in paradise, but some potential contestants have already declared that they’d prefer not to return to the franchise.

Many have been hesitant about appearing on the show due to the current status of the franchise at this time.

According to E!, “Casting has begun and some members of Bachelor Nation are apprehensive to sign up. Some are wondering what direction the season will take and are curious if it will strictly focus on contestants falling in love.”

A source added, “A lot of people are removing themselves from the franchise.”

While many details for the new season are still to be determined, one thing is for certain, Bachelor Nation is looking forward to another season in paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.