Bachelor in Paradise casting having a hard time signing up Bachelor veterans amid racism controversy

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 has reportedly been difficult to cast. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise casting is underway but it reportedly hasn’t been an easy process.

ABC is reportedly struggling with getting contestants to return for the summer spinoff series after the recent controversy within the franchise.

“Casting has begun and some members of Bachelor Nation are apprehensive to sign up,” the insider tells E! News. “Some are wondering what direction the season will take and are curious if it will strictly focus on contestants falling in love.”

Another source tells E! News that they have been leaning towards casting more seasoned members from the franchise, but reportedly many of these Bachelor veterans don’t want to return as a result of the racism controversy involving Rachael Kirkconnell and Chris Harrison.

“They have put out several asks to Bachelor veterans. Many people are declining due to the current state of Bachelor Nation,” the source notes. “A lot of people are removing themselves from the franchise.”

Who are the producers’ top picks for contestants on Bachelor in Paradise?

The insider adds that some of these top veteran picks include Blake Horstmann, Tia Booth, and Becca Kufrin.

Blake recently spoke out about how he wouldn’t be interested in Bachelor in Paradise this season because the women from the most recent season of The Bachelor weren’t “likable.”

Well, Blake may be in luck as the producers seem to agree with him and “are not considering most of the women from Matt [James]’s season.”

Producers also reportedly wanted to cast Kelley Flanagan following her recent split with Peter Weber, but Kelley turned down the offer since she’s seeing someone new.

Yet another source tells E News! that producers have big plans for Bachelor in Paradise– that is, if they’re able to recruit enough veterans.

“There is talk of having two years’ worth of cast due to no Bachelor in Paradise last year,” a third source explains. “They are in talks with multiple former leads. For the first time in franchise history, there will very likely be former Bachelors and Bachelorettes hitting the beach in Mexico.”

Who will likely be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7?

While a lot is still up in the air with Bachelor in Paradise casting, some of the cast members have already been confirmed.

Dr. Joe Park from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette was the first confirmed Bachelor in Paradise cast member.

A recently leaked text message sent to gossip account Deux Moi revealed several other male candidates for Bachelor in Paradise.

These men who are reportedly “definitely” going to be on Bachelor in Paradise include Noah Erb, Chasen Nick and Spencer Robertson.

These contestants have yet to be confirmed by an official Bachelor source.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus at ABC.