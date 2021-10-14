Victor Arroyo recovering after car accident, Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel shares photo of husband

Victor Arroyo finished in fifth place as a member of the Big Brother 18 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Former Big Brother houseguest Victor Arroyo is at home recovering from a car accident that he was involved in early Tuesday morning.

The great news is that Victor only suffered a “minor ankle injury and a sore neck” in an accident that could have been much worse.

As Victor tells it, a deer came into the road and he “ended up going into a ditch and going airborne” as he tried to go around it.

The scary ordeal was shared on Instagram by Victor and his wife, Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel.

Nicole shares photo of Victor recovering

As Victor tries to bounce back from his car accident, Nicole shared a photo of him and his ankle in a brace.

Victor Arroyo recovering after a car accident. Pic credit: @coconuts_/Instagram

As for the car that Victor was driving, it appears completely totaled in photos that were shared on social media. But at least he escaped with only minor injuries and a story to tell about how dangerous wildlife can be to drivers who are on the roads in the early-morning hours.

Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel got married

It was back in March that Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo got married. The couple met as members of the Big Brother 18 cast, but at the time, Nicole was in a relationship with someone else in the Big Brother house.

Once their time in the game came to an end, Nicole and Victor further developed their friendship and then they became a couple in the real world. There were a lot of Big Brother rumors about them wanting to play the game again as a couple, but they ended up going on a season of The Amazing Race together, instead.

During the Big Brother 20 season, Victor actually proposed to Nicole at the Big Brother house. It happened right in front of the BB20 cast members who were still playing the game in Summer 2018.

Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel are now parents

After they got married, Nicole Franzel gave birth to their first child. They named him Victor Arroyo IV but also gave him the nickname Arrow so that he could have choices when he gets older.

Nicole and Victor post a lot of family photos that include their kiddo, and a recent one showed them enjoying a pumpkin patch and dressing up Arrow as a cow.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS during Winter 2022.