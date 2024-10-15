Vicki Gunvalson will ‘throw up’ if Shannon Beador forgives Tamra Judge at RHOC reunion amid hints they made up

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast has been tight-lipped about the recently filmed Season 18 reunion per their contracts.

However, Tamra Judge has been throwing out hints that she reconciled with Shannon Beador despite bashing her all season.

Even though she tried, Vicki Gunvalson didn’t get any inside information from Shannon regarding what happened between them.

The 60-year-old remained tight-lipped about the big event because she didn’t want Vicki to spill the beans on her podcast.

Meanwhile, the OG of the OC confessed on a recent episode of the podcast that she suspects Shannon and Tamra made up.

However, Vicki admitted that she wouldn’t be happy about that, after the way Tamra behaved.

The former Bravo Housewife said she would “throw up” if the duo reconciled and all was forgotten.

Vicki Gunvalson suspects Shannon Beador made up with Tamra Judge at the RHOC reunion

Despite confessing that she spoke to Jennifer Pedranti and Shannon after the reunion, Vicki didn’t spill any tea.

While chatting with her co-host Christia Gray on the latest My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, the RHOC alum said both women remained “tight-lipped” about what went down.

However, thanks to a few hints from Tamra it appears she has made amends with Shannon, and Vicki won’t be happy if that is the case.

“What we talked about — and Shannon didn’t say it, nobody said it to me — what we talked about is what I think happened,” said Vicki.

The alum referenced a conversation with Christian where she predicted that Tamra would apologize to Shannon at the reunion and pull out the fake tears to get sympathy.

As for why she thinks the feuding duo have reconciled, Vicki noted,

“There have been little innuendos of ‘You’ll be surprised what happens at the reunion.’ No, we won’t be surprised,” exclaimed Vicki. “If Tamara and Shannon make up I will throw up.”

Tamra has hinted at a reconciliation with Shannon

Tamra hasn’t shared details about what went down at the RHOC reunion but she threw out some hints.

During a chat with PEOPLE, the season’s villain teased that she and Shannon have made amends.

“Shannon’s been close to me for a long time,” she said. “I can’t really give anything away. I think everybody’s just going to be a little bit surprised.”

She noted that the reunion was emotional and provided an “explanation” about her behavior, adding, “Overall, I felt like it was one of the best reunions that I’ve done in a very long time.”

Check out Vicki’s podcast chat below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.