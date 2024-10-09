Vicki Gunvalson predicts Tamra Judge will pivot at RHOC reunion because ‘she’s one of the most hated Housewives’

Tamra Judge has made a name for herself by raising her voice and spreading rumors about her The Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars.

Throughout Season 18, she’s gone up against Shannon Beador and Jennifer Pedranti while simultaneously stirring the pot to bring drama onto the show for the rest of the cast.

In essence, she’s a producer without the job title, and although she’s been tiring, it’s possible that RHOC Season 18 would have been tame without her.

Now that the reunion has been filmed, there are questions about whether she will have been held accountable for her actions, or at the very least, whether she will have arrived ready to hash it out with her co-stars.

Tamra’s former BFF and onetime co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, is speaking out about how she imagines Tamra preparing for the sure-to-be-dramatic reunion.

On a new episode of the My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, Vicki wondered whether Tamra would “come in strong” or apologize “and do the fake tears.”

“I don’t think she is going to come in guns-a-blazing because she has done that in the past,” Vicki conceded.

Will Tamra be able to bounce back from the backlash?

Vicki further reiterated that Tamra is “already one of the most hated Housewives right now,” meaning that her former friend will probably ask “for forgiveness” from her co-stars.

The issue with that train of thought is that Tamra has doubled down on her behavior in interviews since filming wrapped.

In fact, she recently claimed that Shannon is good at playing the victim and explained how she would probably feel sorry for her if she was a viewer and not a cast member.

There’s no middle ground with Tamra, but now that Andy Cohen says the reunion was “calm” until Alexis Bellino’s segment, it makes us think that Tamra has tried to mend fences with Shannon and Jennifer.

The big question is whether Shannon and Jennifer were interested in repairing things because they’ve both been vocal about Tamra apologizing, only to cause problems again.

At some point, you must choose who to forgive and set boundaries if the same people make the same mistakes repeatedly.

Now that Vicki is talking about the reunion, it’s probably fair to say that she didn’t receive an invite.

Vicki’s time on the show is likely over

The 62-year-old has had few appearances this season and claimed that producers wanted her to go after three housewives while filming.

However, she wasn’t interested in doing so because she wasn’t an official cast member.

Unfortunately, it’s looking increasingly likely the sun has set on Vicki ever returning to the show again.

RHOC has already cut scenes featuring legacy cast members this season, so Vicki may even find some of her scenes removed.

A premiere date for the reunion has not been set, but it should be coming up within the next month because we’re approaching the end of RHOC Season 18.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.