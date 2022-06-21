Vicki Gunvalson introduced new boyfriend to the family 

Vicki Gunvalson has a new man and he met her family. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson has moved on from former fiance Steve Lodge, and onto a new beau. The OG of the OC announced on her Instagram over the weekend that she has a new man, and he already met the family.

Vicki, who appears on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, has been in a tiff with RHUGT costar Dorinda Medley for a perceived insult by Vicki toward Blue Stone Manor.

Vicki got away from the limelight and press surrounding the new Peacock show while visiting family in Cary, Illinois, with Michael in tow.

Vicki Gunvalson has a new man, and she introduced him to her family

Vicki Gunvalson posted a new photo with her latest boyfriend, Michael, this weekend with her family.

Vicki shared the photos from her native Illinois, featuring her smiling family and Michael.

Vicki wrote in the caption, “My heart is happy. So great introducing Michael to my amazing family. Lots of laughs and tons of fun. #midwestern #family #love #pizza #baseball #grandchildren.”

Vicki’s Bravo costars seemed happy for the reality star, sharing praise and comments of approval for the new relationship.

Gretchen Rossi commented, “Ahh,” with red heart emojis, while Kelly Dodd wrote, “Omg I love your family say hi to Mike from me.”

It appeared that many fans were apprehensive about the relationship, however. A fan commented, “She can’t stay single,” a remark about Vicki’s tendency to jump from long-term relationship to long-term relationship, with little space in-between.

Another commenter quipped, “Didn’t she say the same about, the last two? Steve was the man of her dreams! And what’s his name.. The scammer, she [fell] for, was going to be her happily ever after! Let’s see how long this one sticks around!”

Vicki spoke about her mystery man to Access Hollywood at the end of February. Vicki dished to Access Hollywood co-hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco that she was going away with her new boyfriend for her birthday, and both ladies screamed, “What?” in unison.

Vicki gushed, “He is the first man that has ever really treated me to anything.”

She said he offered to pay for many things, “He is like, ‘I got that, you’re not paying for that; I got that, you’re not paying for that.’ I am like, ‘Are you like real?’ He is frickin’ incredible.” Vicki continued that her new man was from Texas and that she manifested him, a la Megan Fox.

Hopefully, Michael has a calming influence on Vicki, who is feuding with RHONY spitfire Dorinda Medley.

Vicki Gunvalson is feuding with RHUGT costar Dorinda Medley

Vicki appeared on an episode of the Instagram show Newbies X OG, and told hosts Donald Adler, Chanel Ayan, and Lesa Milan about her RHUGT experience. She said she would be “absolutely miserable” living at Blue Stone Manor, calling it an “old house.”

Dorinda clapped back on her Make it Nice podcast and claimed Vicki had poor taste. She said, “Well, listen, this is a girl that thinks dancing on dirty tables in a bar at Puerto Vallarta – whatever that place is called – is fun. So, I mean, you can’t really have people that don’t have taste understand taste.”

Dorinda also jabbed at Vicki’s previous relationships with retired police officer Steve Lodge and Brooks Ayers.

Last week, Dorinda told Page Six that Vicki flooded her phone after her verbal attack on the Make It Nice podcast.

Dorinda shared, “I have hundreds and hundreds of texts from her, but I don’t really respond. She not only wrote 100 texts, she left me a very long voicemail.”

It appears that Vicki is too busy filling her love tank with her new boyfriend… for now.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres June 23 on Peacock.