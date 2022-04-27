Megan Fox manifested Machine Gun Kelly at four years old, revealed, ‘I made him’

Megan Fox manifested Machine Gun Kelly. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox manifested Machine Gun Kelly when she was four years old. The highly-spiritual actress shared that her thoughts and intentions since childhood created the punk rapper into who he is today.

The newly-engaged actress shared personal aspects of her life. The discussion topics included her blood-drink rituals, spirituality practices, transgenderism, and Machine Gun Kelly.

The Glamour magazine spread featured stunning photos and fascinating information, and the manifesting thing raised eyebrows.

Megan said the fact that she is four years older than Machine Gun Kelly provides evidence to support her claims.

Megan Fox reveals that she manifested Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox revealed a plethora of information in an interview with Glamour magazine. The interview offered insight into her personal and spiritual beliefs.

One of the more fascinating assertions was that she started manifesting her fiance, MGK, when she was four years old.

She explained, “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Megan was born four years before MGK, and she believed this to be evidence of her claims. She said, “I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him.”

MGK just turned 32 years old, while Megan turns 36 next month.

Megan shared that she took a role in the film they starred in, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and she didn’t know why.

She about her participation in the film, “I just knew I needed to do it for some reason. And then when I was at the table read, there was still one character that hadn’t been cast. And I asked, ‘Who was playing that character?’ And they were like, ‘Oh, it’s Machine Gun Kelly.’ And I kind of knew the name but didn’t, so I’m looking it up and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be in so much trouble…’“

Megan Fox and MGK drink blood in rituals

After Megan Fox wrote that she and MGK drank one another’s blood in an Instagram post, people had questions. Some thought she was using hyperbole, while others thought it was an effort to stir up the media.

But as it turns out, Megan was serious. She addressed the blood-drinking claims for the first time in an interview. The blood ritual is serious spiritually, and she does this with Kelly for a purpose.

Megan said about drinking MGK’s blood, “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

She continued that she was controlled in the rituals and did them on the new and full moon.

The actress also professed an interest in astrology and tarot.