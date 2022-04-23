Megan Fox rides on Machine Gun Kelly’s back in platform heels on his birthday 

Megan Fox wishes Machine Gun Kelly a happy birthday. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox wished her fiance Machine Gun Kelly a happy birthday in a lengthy caption on Instagram as MGK turned 32 years old Friday.

Megan dropped a couple of pieces of information and revealed that MGK was supposed to be a Gemini. Megan called Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, the love of her life in the heartfelt post.

She also shared that MGK had a “gorgeous soul” and was the “most unique human” she had ever met.

Megan Fox rides Machine Gun Kelly, wishes him happy birthday

Megan Fox shared a loving post for her fiance Machine Gun Kelly on social media.

The photo featured Megan on her man’s back as she flung her platform heel-adorned feet in the air. The two wore baseball caps and ripped jeans.

Megan shared that MGK was born early and was supposed to be a Gemini. She wrote, “Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby, you were both “cuddly and fussy at the same time” and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you.”

Megan sang Kelly’s praises as she wrote, “The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are… How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…”

She also revealed that MGK was one-of-a-kind and said, “You are by far the most unique human I have ever met.”

Megan expressed a desire to make the world see her fiance as she saw him. She wrote, “And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday – I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see.”

Megan gushed, “You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love.”

She ended the post, “Happy Birthday love of my life.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared to fight

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the tension between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet earlier this month.

The lovers walked the red carpet at the Daily Front Row’s Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

The video appeared on Footwearnews via Instagram and showed Megan as she dodged a kiss from Kelly.

MGK laughed with a drink in his hand as he tried to kiss his fiancee, Megan. Megan blinked rapidly and stepped away from him before she stepped onto the red carpet.

Luckily, it seems that the lovers’ quarrel was short-lived.