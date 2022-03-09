Megan Fox shows off toned abs while poking fun at her own floral print outfit 

Megan Fox makes fun of herself in new pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxMedia

Megan Fox knows how to look good and make fun of herself while doing so.

The Jennifer’s Body actress posted two new pictures to her Instagram, which feature her outfit and the inspiration behind the look.

Megan rocks floral print in the paparazzi pictures. Megan reveals where she got the inspiration for the look in the second shot, a picture of a couch.

Megan Fox reveals her toned abs in a grandma-inspired outfit

Megan Fox pokes fun at her outfit in her latest Instagram post.

The first picture features Megan in a form-fitting outfit with loud patterns. Her headband matches the material that creates her shirt. Her long black hair is secure behind a headscarf in waves.

Her top is one of her signature bustier-inspired looks with a sheer bodice. Her bottoms flatter her slim figure and cinch around the ankles before flaring out at the bottom. She rocks clear heels that reveal her bright green toenail polish.

The second photo is a stereotypical grandmothers-couch with floral patterns. The post hints that the decorative furniture is the inspiration behind her latest look.

Her taut tummy is on full display in this look.

Megan Fox writes for the caption, “Everybody’s grandma had that one sofa…swipe.”

She carries a brown bag that matches her look.

Megan Fox and MGK’s engagement and wedding plans

Love is in the air for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The two began dating in 2020 when they met on the set of Randall Emmett’s film Midnight in the Switchgrass. They debuted as a couple soon after at the American Music Awards later in the year.

A year and a half later, MGK proposed to Megan in an elaborate ceremony. The two confirmed their engagement in January.

The special moment was caught from multiple angles. The location was significant to both because of its spiritual implications. Megan says they asked for magic at that very spot when they first met.

In an Instagram announcement, Megan wrote, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

MGK also discussed Megan and their wedding plans in a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres.

Machine Gun Kelly Answers Ellen's 'Burning Questions'

MGK said he would like K-Pop superstars BTS to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox.

Rumors of the two secretly tying the knot have swirled. Last month, the two were announced as husband and wife. But it appears that the speaker may have misspoken. The lovers have not had a wedding ceremony yet.