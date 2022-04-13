Megan Fox avoids Machine Gun Kelly’s kiss in a tense red carpet video

MGK and Megan Fox got engaged earlier this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/Carrie-nelson

Megan Fox avoids Machine Gun Kelly’s kiss and walks away from her fiance in a tense video.

The couple attended the Daily Front Row’s Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards over the weekend.

MGK and Fox are known for packing on the PDA and he proposed earlier this year.

Megan Fox snubs Machine Gun Kelly in a tense video

The Transformers actress appeared disinterested in any PDA with fiance Machine Gun Kelly as she prepared to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards Sunday.

In the video shared by Footwearnews on Instagram, Fox appeared to avoid a kiss from Kelly as he held her waist from behind.

She sidesteps the attempted PDA and glances at him before walking away with a serious expression.

On the other hand, MGK laughed off the awkward exchange as he smiled with a drink in hand as his fiancee walked onto the red carpet.

The 35-year-old actresses stylist Maeve Reilly appeared with her as she walked.

Fox wore a brown wool minidress from Laquan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. She boosted her height with bronze satin max platforms from Jimmy Choo and wore silver chain bracelets, diamond drop earrings, and her engagement ring.

MGK wore a floral bomber jacket with baggy black pants along with pearl necklaces and a ring.

Megan Fox praises MGK on the red carpet

During a speech honoring her stylist Maeve Reilly, Megan Fox credited her fiancé MGK for bringing them together.

“Maeve came to me at a point in my life where I had spent a long time in a winter where I had been in a tight rut,” she told the attendees at the event, per E! News.

She continued, “And I had been in a place where either it was time to blossom, or it was time to die. And a lot of that warmth and me opening up had a lot to do with that very tall, handsome, demonic creature right there [Machine Gun Kelly] who brought Maeve into my life, and Maeve has brought me out of my shell.”

Fox likely gave the speech after walking the red carpet, and it is unclear what led to their awkward encounter.

She has three children from a previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green. Fox went public with MGK in June 2020 after he released a music video she features.