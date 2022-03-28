Megan Fox poses in skin-tight animal print microdress next to Machine Gun Kelly and his shiny pink shirt

Megan Fox showed her figure in an animal print microdress while MGK wore a shiny, metallic pink shirt. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox expressed her love for Brazil in her latest post with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan wrote, “Eu ta amo Brazil,” in a set of photos where she’s wearing a leopard print micro dress, sparkly black heels, and a black leather jacket.

She stood holding hands with her fiancé while he wore a shiny, metallic pink shirt, a baseball cap, and black pants. When taking a closer look, his black pants appear to have an animal print pattern similar to Megan’s dress.

Megan Fox shows off figure in tight microdress while posing with MGK

The first three photos appear to be professional photos that show the couple together at an event, but Megan included a mirror selfie of the two of them as the final photo.

The mirror photo appears to have been taken in a dressing room based on the large mirrors and scattered clothes visible in the background.

Megan still donned the skintight microdress in this photo, but MGK was seen wearing a black sweater and black pants with a white paint-splatter design.

The couple may have a busy year ahead of them as Machine Gun Kelly is promoting his newest album, Mainstream Sellout, which was released on March 25 and is kicking off the album’s tour in June.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Along with his musical career, the couple is preparing for their wedding following their engagement back in January.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are planning for an ‘extravagant, dark’ wedding

E! News reports that Megan and MGK’s wedding plans are officially underway now.

A source close to Megan said that the two “are not in a huge rush to tie the knot,” but they have started the planning process. The source advised, “They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don’t have a firm timeline.”

The source continued that their aesthetic ideas for the ceremony are “very much them,” and they are going for an “extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people.”

The source revealed that Megan has been considering wearing a colored dress or potentially even a black dress for her wedding gown.

The couple is planning to include their children in the ceremony as well. Megan shares three boys with Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a daughter with Emma Cannon.

Although they aren’t rushing to get married and have a wedding ceremony, their relationship is still strong and “solid.” The two share a strong bond, and their wedding is bound to show that bond as well.