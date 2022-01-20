Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly snuggle up in sweet snaps from Lake Como trip following engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took a fun trip to Lake Como following their engagement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be basking in their newly-engaged glow by spending some quality time together.

Megan shared some sweet snaps of the pair together while zipping around Lake Como off of Italy and the couple couldn’t look happier.

Megan Fox rocked a 90’s-vibe bucket hat for the trip

The Transformers actress, 35, and her new fiance, singer Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, 31, looked like two peas in a pod as they got in some cuddles out on the water.

Megan gave fans some major 90’s vibes as she rocked a fluffy bucket hat along with a matching coat and a mid-riff-baring, plunging shirt.

The snaps come just 9 days after the duo announced their engagement with a short video posted to Megan’s Instagram page, and a photo of the actress’ stunning ring shared to MGK’s social media site.

Megan and MGK drank each other’s blood to seal their engagement

In a lengthy caption posted alongside the video clip showing MGK getting down on one knee to propose, Megan wrote that the two “drank each other’s blood” after MGK slid the emerald and diamond ring onto her finger.

The admission sent some shock waves through the internet and fans were quick to share their thoughts about the unconventional engagement.

“Wait what” wrote one stunned follower, with others penning their disbelief with comments like, “The end of the caption pls💀,” “Bruh,” and “THE CAPTION? HELP.”

Megan Fox’s engagement ring has spikes underneath it

The pair, who are well-known for their brazen outfit choices, had another surprise up their sleeve when they set the media aflame again by confessing that Megan’s engagement ring was built with spikes underneath.

In an interview with Vogue, MGK talked about the ring’s special meaning and it’s secret, pain-inducing band.

“It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment,” MGK told the magazine. “It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen (Webster).”

The singer continued, saying that “the concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here?” he added. “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”

Prior to their snuggle session at Lake Como, Megan was spotted supporting her beau at the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter menswear show.

No details have emerged yet regarding a wedding date or wedding plans but fans are sure to keep a close eye on the eclectic couple as the year continues.