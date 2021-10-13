Megan Fox poses nearly nude while holding a gun at boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in steamy photoshoot

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly nabbed the cover of GQ and shared their sensual sides. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are doing a good job reminding people that they are still totally crazy for each other.

The eclectic pair posed for the cover of GQ magazine recently and Megan shared the sizzling shots on her Instagram page for fans to enjoy.

Once again proving that she has limitless inhibitions when it comes to edging on the risque side, Megan sat completely nude next to her to main squeeze MGK, save for a very strappy and revealing black top that only just covered parts of her upper torso.

Rocking the vintage, pin-up style baby bangs she debuted at the Met Gala, the Jennifer’s Body star, 35, brought her sensual side forward as she bent one leg up with her toes pushing her foot up against the floor.

Megan Fox pointed a gun at beau Machine Gun Kelly in bold cover photo

With her body leaning seductively forward and what looked like ammo strapped around her thigh, Megan cradled a gun in one hand and pointed it towards MGK’s lower belly area as the singer stood to her side.

MGK showed off his shoulder-length, platinum locks, and his chest tattoos peeked out from underneath a trench coat.

A cigarette dangling coyly from his lips, Kelly towered over Megan in what appeared to be thigh-high shiny boots, his neck encircled in a spiky collared choker.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly consistently delight fans with steamy outings together

A couple who consistently seems to enjoy pushing boundaries, Megan and MGK have made it a regular event to appear out together in bold, sexual, and body-revealing ensembles.

At the 2021 Video Music Awards, Megan bared her toned physique to the world as she walked the red carpet in a see-through, shimmery gold gown as MGK added a pop of sizzling color in a sparkly red suit with pearls stuck to areas of his face as adornment.

Along with sporting her edgy, shortly-cropped bangs at the Met Gala, Megan drew all eyes away from the new ‘do as she strutted the red carpet event in a bright red, sparkly gown with a thigh-high leg slit on one side and a criss-cross of thin fabric going across her chest, waist, and mid-section.

With a year and a half dating anniversary fast approaching, Megan and MGK don’t appear to be slowing down or simmering their intensely hot relationship anytime soon.