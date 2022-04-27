Megan Fox shows skin in barely-there sheer dress

Megan Fox is stunning in sheer dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Megan Fox looked magnificent in the latest edition of Glamour magazine.

The Jennifer’s Body actress wore a series of couture designers, including Iris Van Herpen, Marc Jacobs, and Elizabeth Shevelev. Each look highlighted Megan’s out-of-this-world beauty.

While all her looks were stunning, her Iris Van Herpen gown was a showstopper. Megan, with the help of mega-stylist Maeve Reilly, turned heads in a gorgeous sheer dress that showed off her assets.

The newly-engaged actress shared intimate details about her life, explained her spirituality, and finally discussed that blood-drinking comment. The interview was truly as captivating as the beautiful photos.

Megan Fox wears a completely sheer dress

Megan Fox was glowing in her latest photoshoot for Glamour, and it seemed that Machine Gun Kelly does Megan’s soul well. The actress posed in a futuristic, ethereal photoshoot that featured purples, pinks, and an angelic vibe.

Megan wore numerous high-end designs, but her flowing, sheer dress was next-level.

The dress barely covered Megan’s toned physique as she lounged on a piece of futuristic pink furniture with her hip angled at the camera. The sheer material expertly hid her intimate parts as she sported a see-through yet sophisticated look.

She let her arms fall elegantly to her sides as she gazed at the camera. The gorgeous fabric of Van Herpen carefully covered some parts of her cleavage

She rocked long, multi-colored nails and finished her look with pink stilettos.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood

Megan and MGK made headlines when their engagement announcement revealed they drank each other’s blood. She wrote at the end of a romantic Instagram post, “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Megan explained what she meant by that statement in her Glamour interview.

Megan revealed to Glamour about her activities with MGK, “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets, and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood.”

Megan continued that the lovers only drank a tiny bit and said, “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.” Megan expressed that she did tarot, studied astrology, and performed rituals based on the moon phases.

Fans can check out the latest edition of Glamour to enjoy Megan’s interview and fashion looks.