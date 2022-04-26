Megan Fox explains why she and Machine Gun Kelly drink each others’ blood 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a gorgeous yet unconventional couple who drink each other’s blood.

The two fell fast in love and became engaged on 1-11-22 with a symbolic ceremony featuring blood drinking and spirituality.

Megan spilled the tea about why she and Kelly chose these lifestyle choices, and she was not trolling when she shared the information.

The Transformers actress also shared that she practiced tarot, astrology, moon spells, and blood rituals. The fascinating revelations were part of a Glamour magazine spread where she appeared on the cover.

Megan Fox reveals why she and Machine Gun Kelly drink each others’ blood

Megan Fox seemed to gain inspiration from her character in Jennifer’s Body when she admitted to human blood consumption. But as it turns out, the act is not as dramatic as people think. So explained the actress in a new interview.

Megan Fox gave a lot of information to Glamour magazine, where she appeared as an April cover girl.

Megan explained that the reason she and MGK drink each other’s blood is ritualistic.

She said, “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets, and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood.”

Megan clarified that she and MGK only drink a few drops of blood and said, “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

She said she is more controlled with shedding blood, whereas MGK is more chaotic. She shared, “When I do it [shed blood,] it’s a passage, or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

She continued that blood drinking is not her only spiritual activity. She also does astrology and tarot readings and new moon and full moon rituals.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement

Megan Fox and MGK became engaged in a spiritual ceremony where the two previously shared deep conversations. The public figures captured the moment on camera, and Megan went into greater detail about the occasion on her Instagram.

Megan shared that MGK proposed underneath a banyan tree that had significance to the two lovers. She sang her fiance’s praises, but one detail she added gave some fans pause.

Some people thought she was joking when Megan added the last line of the caption, which read, “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

As it turns out, Megan wasn’t being hyperbolic, and the blood drinking serves a purpose.