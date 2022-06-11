Dorinda Medley blasts Vicki Gunvalson as feud heats up ahead of RHUGT Ex-Wives Club premiere 

Dorinda Medley blasts Vicki Gunvalson. Pic credit: Bravo

They are blonde Bravolebrities who have both been married, but it seems that is all that Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson have in common.

Dorinda had choice words for her West Coast housewife counterpart, and it doesn’t look like she wants to “make it nice.”

Rumblings of drama between Dorinda and Vicki surfaced during filming. Dorinda’s latest comments on her podcast, Make it Nice, all but confirmed speculations of drama between the two.

Dorinda’s comments come after Vicki insulted her home, which is called Blue Stone Manor.

Dorinda Medley attacks Vicki Gunvalson on her podcast

As is typical for Dorinda, she held nothing back as she packed a verbal assault on her Bravo costar.

Dorinda made a jab about Vicki’s affiliation with Brooks Ayers, whose medical diagnosis was a focal point when he appeared on the show. Dorinda said, “Like, you may not like my life, but I also don’t date people that pretend to have cancer, you know what I mean?”

Dorinda said that Vicki lacks taste and quipped, “Well, listen, this is a girl that thinks dancing on dirty tables in a bar at Puerto Vallarta – whatever that place is called – is fun. So, I mean, you can’t really have people that don’t have taste understand taste.”

Not finished with her verbal assault, Dorinda insulted Vicki’s last boyfriend, Steve Lodge. “I also don’t date men that then leave you for women that are half their age. You wanna get mean, I’ll get mean.” Steve, a retired police officer, also appeared on the show but left Vicki back in September for Janis Carlson; Steve and Janis are now married.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club filmed at Blue Stone Manor

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Season 2 filmed at Dorinda’s home in the Berkshires, Blue Stone Manor. The estate was central to many arguments throughout the years on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Former housewife and What Remains author Carole Radziwell named Dorinda’s house which also was available to rent on Airbnb.

Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps battled at Blue Stone Manor, which caused Dorinda to scream her infamous line, “I made it nice!”

Ramona Singer and Bethenny also went at it, with Ramona accusing Bethenny of having topless sex on a waterbed and sleeping her way to the top. The fish room was another point of contention because Luann and Ramona did not want to sleep in the room.

Time will tell who gets assigned to the fish room when the new season of RHUGT premieres.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres June 23 on Peacock.