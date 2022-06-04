RHONY: Luann de Lesseps celebrates rehab center launch with an open bar

Luann de Lesseps celebrates rehab opening. Pic credit: @countessluann/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps, 57, was on hand for a chic rehab center launch in Asheville, North Carolina, and, surprisingly, the event had an open bar.

Luann, who has had public substance abuse problems, celebrated the opening of Deerhaven, a rehabilitation center located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Luann’s friend opened the North Carolina addiction center, and Luann provided drinks for patrons at the opening. There were also non-alcoholic drinks available for guests who did not want to imbibe.

Luann de Lesseps spent her Memorial Day Weekend at a rehab center, but she was not a client–she was on hand for the opening.

Deerhaven Gardens is a luxury addiction recovery center with a steam room, infinity pool, clay tennis court, and other amenities and celebrated its opening last weekend.

A source told Page Six, “We were in this small town, and people were doing a double-take when they would see Lu in total disbelief that she would be here over the Memorial Day weekend.”

Countess Luann apparently was recognized by an employee. The source shared, “A waitress actually had to ask her if she was Luann and then was thrilled when she took a selfie with her!”

The founder of Deerhaven is Pearl Baker Katz, a friend of Luann’s. Sources continued and revealed that the organization follows the Sinclair Method. The Sinclair method allows alcoholics to drink alcohol if they first take a medication called Naltrexone that removes the euphoric feeling from drinking.

For those who did not want to drink alcohol, mock drinks were available. One of the alcohol-free drinks was by Luann, Fosé Rosé, which retails at $37.99 a bottle.

Luann is reportedly two months sober and was in high spirits at the event.

Luann de Lesseps kicked out of a bar in March?

Luann has kept busy since RHONY went on hiatus last September. She appeared on the Peacock original show Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 and performed on the Countess Cabaret tour. But in March, Luann made headlines when she was reportedly kicked out of a piano bar.

An allegedly intoxicated Luann refused to give up the microphone at a Manhattan piano bar. A source said Luann hit the stage and belted out “jumbled” versions of songs before she was booed and asked to leave.

Luann denied that she was kicked out and told Daily Mail, “I went out and I was feeling all Jovani, but clearly money can’t buy you class, especially with an audience who doesn’t appreciate my music.”

As was reported earlier, Luann is now two months sober, which is promising news for the reality TV star.