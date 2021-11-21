RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson reveals recent cancer diagnosis, surgery

Vicki Gunvalson revealed a cancer diagnosis and recent surgery. Pic credit: Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson dropped a huge bomb last week.

The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed she was diagnosed with cancer and had recently had surgery.

Last Wednesday, Vicki talked with Jeff Lewis, revealing she “had cancer” and had undergone surgery.

RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson talks cancer battle

While talking to Jeff Lewis, Vicki Gunvalson revealed she “had cancer.” There was no confirmation about when she got the diagnosis or what specific type of cancer she battled, but she did say “had” in the past tense.

There was also the shocking revelation that Vicki had undergone a hysterectomy. She said, “I just had my whole f*****g uterus taken out.”

It was incredibly crass and without any elaboration. Typically, Vicki Gunvalson is open about her issues. Her life played out on The Real Housewives of Orange County for over a decade, including the Brooks Ayers’ cancer scam and her daughter Briana’s health issues.

What has Vicki Gunvalson been up to since leaving RHOC?

It has been one season without the OG of the OC, but Vicki Gunvalson has been active in the Bravo world. Earlier this year, she and Tamra Judge filmed the second season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip in the Berkshires.

The two BFFs were spotted dining in New York City following their season wrapping, and both Tamra and Vicki were without masks.

Following that, Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge ended their relationship. She put out a statement, and he also did, both hinting the other was at fault for the demise of their relationship. Vicki implied cheating, and Steve revealed that the couple had split months before their actual announcement.

Tamra has been there for her BFF, even encouraging her to get out and “whoop it up” following the breakup. The two women have been through a lot over the last decade, but things appear to be good and have been for a few years now.

As for Vicki and her cancer, she may address that when the second season of UGT airs on Peacock. She didn’t elaborate while speaking with Jeff Lewis, which was interesting. Vicki Gunvalson isn’t usually so private, but because she is out doing podcasts and filming with Bravo, things are hopefully going well for her where her health is concerned.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.