Vicki Gunvalson spotted eating out in NYC despite claims she did not get vaccinated

Vicki Gunvalson was spotted dining out in NYC. Pic credit: Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson was spotted out in New York City, dining with her long-time friend, Tamra Judge.

New York currently has one of the strictest guidelines regarding eating establishments and the COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Gunvalson has been outspoken about her choice not to receive the vaccine, which sparked questions about how she was able to dine in an establishment.

How did Vicki Gunvalson get inside a NYC establishment?

Knowing where the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star stands with the COVID-19 vaccine and the rules implemented in the town, there was some confusion about how she and Tamra Judge could enjoy beers while maskless.

According to the NY Post, several NYC restaurants and other establishments were not asking for proof of vaccination records and proper identification before seating people inside. They were taking people at face value, which could have been the case for Gunvalson and Judge as well.

The two appeared to be enjoying their time together as they recently wrapped up filming for Real Housewives All Stars Season 2.

What has Vicki Gunvalson been up to recently?

A whole season of The Real Housewives of Orange County aired without Vicki Gunvalson, and it appears she has moved on with her life — sort of.

She is a part of the upcoming Real Housewives All Stars Season 2, which just wrapped filming in the Berkshires. Vicki will be joined by Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville, Jill Zarin, and Dorinda Medley, who hosted all of the women. You can be sure she “made it nice” for all of the housewives.

Aside from the reality TV world, Vicki Gunvalson was helping her fiance, Steve Lodge, run for governor in California. It didn’t turn out the way they had hoped, but it was their first attempt in the political world, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they took another stab at it later on down the road.

As for what happened with Vicki Gunvalson dining in NYC, there’s no information. She has been incredibly vocal about her choice not to take the vaccine due to health issues, and when her son, Mike Wolfsmith revealed he was vaccinated, he also said it “broke” his mom’s heart.

Vicki appears to be living her life on her terms, despite all of the pushback she seems to be getting from followers.

Real Housewives All-Stars is expected to debut on Peacock in 2022.