Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley team up for Real Housewives All-Stars — Find out who else will be there

Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley are leading the pack for All-Stars 2. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives All-Stars is reportedly coming back for a second season with a new set of cast members.

Despite the first installment not yet airing on Peacock, it looks like another round of Housewives in paradise is being put into motion.

Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Kenya Moore, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, and Cynthia Bailey headlined the first round.

If you think those are fun names, the list of names for the second go-round may be even more impressive.

Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley for Season 2

According to TMZ, Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley will be a part of the second installment of The Real Housewives All-Stars.

Both women are super fan-favorites. Vicki originated the Housewives when she began on Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the first in the franchise. She remained on the show for several years until things took a turn, and she declared she wasn’t returning after being put into a “friend of” role.

Dorinda exited The Real Housewives of New York after a tough season. She wasn’t asked back, something that was shocking to her. There were some tough moments shown, and viewers weighed in on it frequently as it aired. Her “make it nice” catchphrase is used a lot among Bravo fans, and if ever there was someone who deserved to return to RHONY, it is Dorinda Medley.

Who will join Dorinda and Vicki for Real Housewives All-Stars?

With the news of another season of The Real Housewives All-Stars being produced, there also comes news of the cast.

Having Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley lead things is a great choice, and the other women rumored to be a part of it make things that much more interesting.

According to The Daily Mail, the list of other Housewives joining Dorinda and Vicki are all former Housewives. They are Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville from RHOBH, Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks from RHOA, and Jill Zarin from RHONY.

Based on the history between some of the ladies and the fact that no one is a current Housewife, there are so many possibilities of how this could go. Brandi and Taylor aired together, and their agreements were explosive. These two are the ones to watch, especially if the alcohol is free-flowing.

Details about when and where filming will happen remain unclear. It is supposed to occur in the coming weeks, which means that the cast leak is likely set in stone.

The Real Housewives All-Star is set to air on Peacock later this year.