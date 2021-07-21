RHONJ: Melissa Gorga talks Housewives All-Stars, dishes on ‘arguments you’d never expect’

Melissa Gorga dishes on Housewives All-Stars. Pic credit:@Aaron Kopelman/Bravo

There is still no official premiere date for the anticipated Housewives All-Stars. However, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared a few details about what fans can expect when the show airs on Peacock.

Melissa Gorga talks Housewives All-Stars

Melissa and her sister-law Teresa Giudice were the two Housewives picked from The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast to represent their franchise. And it makes sense that Melissa and Teresa were chosen given that they have been on the franchise the longest.

Melissa was excited while talking about the upcoming show with Us Weekly and she revealed that it was so much fun.

“You are literally going to pee your pants…the cast peed our pants plenty of times doing this, so it is something else,” she said.

The Jersey Housewife didn’t want to give away too much but she shared that some drama went down while filming. “There’s arguments between people that you would never expect…you know Ramona [Singer] and Kenya [Moore] definitely clashed a lot,” noted Melissa.

Ramona Singer is a controversial OG from the Real Housewives of New York, and Kenya Moore has always been the one to stir the pot on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. So while it might have been surprising to Melissa, Bravo fans won’t be too shocked that these alpha females butted heads while filming.

Did Melissa Gorga clash with Teresa Giudice?

During her chat with the media outlet, Melissa also confessed that something went down between her and Teresa Giudice.

The women have come a very long way since their first season on RHONJ together. Early on, their tumultuous relationship even caused a rift in the Gorga family.

These days things are much better between the sisters-in-law but they continue to have arguments and some petty drama on the Real Housewives of New Jersey and apparently, their love/hate relationship carried over into the Housewives All-Stars.

“You see a little bit go down between Teresa and I and just the history of the two of us and we get into it for a minute,” revealed Melissa. “And we shocked the s**t out of like these girls cause they – what was so funny to me is that they all couldn’t believe the dynamic that her and I had.”

She continued, “They were like ‘Wow we’ve never seen it in person,’ because they’re like ‘you guys could be at it but like you love each other but yet you guys look at each other sometimes like you wanna throw each other off a cliff,'” said Melissa laughingly.

“And it’s like the dynamic of that they’ve never seen in person and I don’t think I’ve ever realized how kind of intriguing it was until all of the other ladies were kinda blown away by it,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.