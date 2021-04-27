Real Housewives All Stars feud erupts between Ramona Singer and Kenya Moore

Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer has reportedly faced off with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore as filming for Real Housewives All Stars begins. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives All Stars has only just begun filming, but it seems that drama is already in the air.

With the cast list finally known, fans can now see how much drama they may be in for during the special season.

Real Housewives of New York City stars Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps joined the cast along with Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey from the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be represented by Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and Kyle Richards is the sole Housewife from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to join as well.

With several Housewives from varying franchises coming together as they begin filming in Turks and Caicos, there are already a couple of ladies butting heads.

As if bringing strong-willed and opinionated Housewives from different franchises isn’t dramatic enough, there are also rumors swirling that another Housewife may drop by halfway through the season as well.

Real Housewives All Stars bring the drama

As filming begins for the show, which will air on the NBC streaming service, Peacock, there are reports that two of the Housewives have already started a conflict with each other.

Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer has reportedly gone toe to toe with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore.

Journalist Anthony Dominic tweeted that the women have butted heads from the beginning.

“The Housewives have arrived at the house in Turks & Caicos. I’m told Ramona instantly ran to get the best bedroom and has pissed off the other women. She has already called Kenya a b***h and they haven’t even been there for an hour. Buckle up!!” He wrote in his initial tweet.

That tweet was almost immediately followed by another update.

“UPDATE: Ramona did NOT get the best room,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @alloveranthony/Twitter

Will RHONY alum Jill Zarin make a surprise appearance?

There are also rumors that another Housewife will be joining the women halfway through filming.

While there has been no official confirmation as of yet, fans have begun speculating that it will be none other than RHONY alum Jill Zarin.

“I hear there will be a surprise 8th person added halfway through — I can’t name names, but it’s someone who fans have been desperately wanting to see return to one of the original franchises,” Twitter user @ChrisRogers86 wrote.

Anthony Dominic then jumped in with the whispers he’s been hearing and responded, “I’m told the person that might be added halfway through is Jill Zarin.”

If this is true, it’s a brilliant reference to the time Jill crashed Ramona’s vacation on RHONY.

Pic credit: @alloveranthony/Twitter

While there are many details yet to be released for the show, fans can expect magnified drama as the franchises finally cross paths.

Real Housewives All Stars premiere date TBD and will air on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.