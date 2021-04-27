Sonja Morgan not included in Real Housewives All Stars, RHONY star speaks out

Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan has broken her silence on not being cast for Real Housewives All Stars. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan has broken her silence on not being cast for the new Real Housewives All Stars spin-off.

The Bravo spin-off has reportedly already begun filming in Turks and Caicos with some of the megastars from several Real Housewives franchises. And while filming is underway, some have expressed their surprise at the casting choices for the show.

One notable Housewife missing from the lineup includes RHONY fan-favorite Sonja Morgan. When rumors began swirling that an All Stars special was in the works, many fans were certain that Sonja would make the cut.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sonja won’t be joining the Real Housewives All Stars cast

Rumors began swirling in 2020 that a Real Housewives All Stars was in the works. Even Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge revealed that fans would be seeing the spin-off come to fruition.

“They are doing that,” she said during an interview with Steve from @facesbybravo. She continued to dish that the casting was put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And it turned out that Tamra was right. The show’s casting was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but several fan favorites have since filled the cast.

With the cast being revealed, fans were saddened to hear that Sonja wouldn’t be joining them.

One fan tweeted, “Honestly I’m having a hard time [imagining] #RHAllStars without @SonjatMorgan’s light, care free, fun energy. I also feel like she’s actual friends with a lot of the women from the other franchises so she would’ve been the glue and peacemaker they might need [thinking face emoji] #RHONY.”

Sonja’s response was simple but encouraging.

She wrote, “Love you. Next one baby. #rhony #bravotv.”

Real Housewives All Stars has begun filming, cast shares first photos on social media

Although Sonja won’t be joining the Real Housewives All Stars cast, there are a few familiar faces fans can expect to see, including a couple of Sonja’s co-stars.

Both Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps will be representing The Real Housewives of New York City franchise. The ladies are set to join Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

And if that isn’t exciting enough, there have also been reports that since the ladies have touched down in Turks and Caicos, the drama has already ensued.

Footage of the women filming was also uploaded by another fan whose friend had parents vacationing near the filming location.

“A friend of mine’s parents are in Turks and Caicos and look what she sent me this morning #HousewivesAllStars #RHOBH #RHONY #RHOA #RHONJ.”

Real Housewives All Stars premiere date TBD and will air on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.