Kenya Moore has intense faceoff with Cynthia Bailey about her wedding in upcoming clip for RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans didn’t get a new episode of the show last week, but there’s a lot in store when it finally returns.

We’re still in the early stages of the season, with only a few episodes airing so far.

But, it’s gearing up to be a memorable season once again, as the Atlanta women know how to bring the drama.

Season 13 may have been filmed during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t seem to slow down the women one bit.

And speaking of COVID-19, Cynthia Bailey has been facing a lot of backlash from fans for planning a large wedding during the pandemic.

But, when the new episode plays out on Sunday, viewers will see that they’re not the only ones questioning Cynthia’s stance on the wedding.

Her friend Kenya Moore is questioning the RHOA star as well.

Kenya faces off with Cynthia about her wedding

During what should have been a relaxing yoga session between the castmates, things quickly took a turn downward.

It all started when talk turned to the former supermodel’s then-upcoming nuptials to Mike Hill.

We’ve been seeing the couple argue about their wedding for the past few episodes as Mike clearly wanted to keep their chosen date of 10/10/20 no matter what.

But, it seems the Atlanta Housewife was more concerned about having a large shindig with 250 family and friends than tying the knot on their special date.

The 53-year-old’s insistent on sacrificing the 10/10/20 date, just so they could have a large wedding in the midst of a pandemic rubbed her fiance, and fans, the wrong way.

And clearly, her BFF Kenya Moore has some issues with that as well and, never one to hold her tongue, Kenya confronted Cynthia during their yoga session.

Cynthia is insulted by Kenya’s comment

During the conversation between the two Real Housewives of Atlanta stars things started to get heated.

“You’re saying unless it’s filmed, unless that day produces a big show, you are now saying ‘I don’t want 10/10/20,'” commented Kenya.

Cynthia denied this was the case and responded, “No, that’s not true.”

Furthermore, she was quite offended that the former Miss USA would utter those sentiments.

“That is very insulting,” noted Cynthia during her confessional.

“The show didn’t tell me I had to have a big wedding. The show didn’t tell me I even had to get married. Hell, the show didn’t tell me I had to get divorced.” She added, “So now go run tell that!”

The intense confrontation between the two friends will play out in the upcoming episode of RHOA.

Whose side are you on in this wedding drama, Cynthia or everyone else?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.