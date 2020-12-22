Kandi Burruss defends Cynthia Bailey amid wedding backlash from RHOA fans

Cynthia Bailey has been getting some backlash online after the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

But, her castmate Kandi Burruss is coming to her defense.

Cynthia married a few weeks ago, but that storyline is just now paying out on Season 13 of the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The former supermodel got engaged last year and quickly picked out her dream date of 10/10/20.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to derail Cynthia and Mike’s wedding plans, especially their perfect date.

However, fans are lashing out at the RHOA Housewife for insisting on having a 250-guest wedding in the midst of the pandemic.

One person who totally understands Cynthia’s plight is Kandi Burruss.

Read More RHOA: Nene Leakes has emotional sit down with Cynthia Bailey

Kandi defends Cynthia Bailey

Kandi recently dished all the tea about The Real Housewives of Atlanta for her YouTube show, Speak On It!

And she touched on all the drama that went down between Mike and Cynthia during their wedding planning.

Despite getting bashed online for still trying to have a grand affair in the mids of a pandemic, the singer and songwriter is siding with Bailey.

“I know how people feel, and I know that it’s COVID time. I know,” touted Burruss.

“There’s so many people that feel that it’s irresponsible and so many people have lost a lot of people during this time, but I understood how Cynthia felt. And you know I was with her.”

The RHOA star continued, “If she wanted to do it, I just kinda felt like if people wanted to come and support her then she should be able to do that. And if she was gonna do everything that she was supposed to do as far as like make sure they had the sanitizing stations and make sure that the masks were available and do all the stuff that she was supposed to do then, you know let her do that.”

Viewers have been bashing Cynthia

Kandi Burruss may be coming to her castmate’s defense but the now-married Atlanta Housewife is not getting a lot of support from viewers.

After the latest episode aired, fans took to social media to bash the Bravo alum.

Mike and Cynthia got into a heated argument about the wedding due to all restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While the 53-year-old wanted all her friends and family at the event, Mike was more concerned about getting married on their 10/10/20 date whether or not other people could be in attendance.

And RHOA fans sided with Mike on this one.

Cynthia did get her dream wedding with 250 friends and family on her dream date of 10/10/20.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.